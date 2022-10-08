Kiara Desiderio, Skylar Ferry lead Hanover Central to sectional crown

HIGHLAND — Hanover Central may have won a sectional title last season, but after graduating five starters from that squad, a repeat wasn't an inevitability.

Returning players Kiara Desiderio and Skylar Ferry made sure that a repeat was in the cards, lighting up the score sheet in the Wildcats' 6-1 win over Boone Grove to capture the Class 2A Highland Sectional crown on Saturday.

Hanover will play at West Lafayette Thursday in the regional semifinals.

"Going back to back is always tough," Hanover coach Jim Pattison said. "We were worried that coming in that we were nervous as a young team. I just think they had a feeling that they wanted it."

"We all had a goal and we wanted to accomplish that goal," junior midfielder Emmi Doty said. "We really focused in and we knew we had to lock in and get the job done from the beginning."

Saturday's win came on the heels of beating rival Lowell in the semifinal round in a shootout. Pattison was impressed with his team's ability to turn the page and refocus against a tough Wolves squad.

Hanover Central (17-2) didn't seem to have any hangover from its semifinal win, taking a 4-0 lead into halftime.

Desiderio, the state's leading goal scorer, added to her already-gaudy total with four goals of her own in the victory. The most impressive of her tallies was a 16th-minute strike from well outside the 18-yard box that curled away from the goalkeeper's outstretched gloves and into the back of the net.

"I played a ball in the middle and saw some extra space to dribble in," Desiderio said. "So I dribbled in and saw the goalkeeper playing up so I just shot it and it went in."

The fourth, and final, of Desiderio's goals came off a corner kick in the 47th minute. The deliverer of that corner kick? Ferry.

Ferry's stat line featured three assists and a goal of her own.

With the Wildcats comfortably out ahead, 5-1, Ferry found herself one-on-one with Boone Grove goaltender Holly Kerr after beating Wolves defenders. Kerr sprawled out on the ground, stonewalling the Hanover Central forward. Less than a minute later Ferry was gifted an almost identical chance. This time, she sidestepped the keeper and calmly slotted it into the back of the net.

"She has definitely turned into a player that I knew she could be, but she din't know she could be," Pattison said. "Each year she's gotten better. ... Her confidence on the ball right now is amazing."

While Ferry's goal was the cherry on top of a convincing win, it was her passing that set up Wildcat goal scorers time and time again.

"Her corner kicks are really good and she plays the through ball really well," Desiderio said. "

The most impressive thing about Ferry's field vision is it isn't vision at all.

"I don't really see them," Ferry said, "I hear them. Every time Emmi (Doty) or Kiara (Desiderio) calls for the ball, I'll immediately try to find them. And it does work most of the time."