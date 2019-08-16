Soccer has been a part of Mackenzie Rainwater’s life for as long as she can remember, and for the first time in her career, she isn’t sure if there will be another season.
Lake Central’s senior midfielder hasn’t decided if she’ll pursue a career in college or hang up her cleats, but before she has to make that decision, she looks forward to her final prep season.
Rainwater is coming off a strong junior campaign in which she scored four goals and tallied nine assists and etched her named in the school’s history books.
“Honestly, (my dad) really motivated me for sectionals last year because he kept telling me that I was going to be a senior soon,” Mackenzie Rainwater said. “He just wanted me to show how much I’ve improved and go out there and do my best for the team.”
In the Class 3A sectional championship game against Munster, Rainwater drilled the game-winning goal on a free kick from nearly 50 yards out. Her long shot proved to be the only goal of the game, and aside from the elation she felt, it was also a memorable moment for her father, Jereme Rainwater.
He played soccer at Lake Central, as well, graduating in 1994, and has been the boys soccer coach for 21 years — which included a state title in 2010 — and an assistant coach for the girls team for the past five seasons. In addition to her prep career, Jereme Rainwater has been coaching his daughter since she was 3 years old and said that he’s enjoyed being there every step of the way.
As she enters her last season with him on the sidelines, he can’t quite pinpoint where all of the time has gone and still remembers when the soccer ball was almost just as big as her. He draws comfort from having been through this process before with Mackenzie’s older brother, Cole, who graduated from Lake Central last year and is beginning his freshman season at Valparaiso. But unlike her older sibling, Mackenzie’s main focus isn’t always on the field.
“My son was a kid that was going to dedicate every minute of his life to soccer, and Mackenzie dedicates every minute of life to soccer when she’s not helping people or not working in school,” Jereme Rainwater said with a laugh. “She has her priorities correct in a lot of ways, and I couldn’t be prouder of her as father and as a coach. To see her play and where she’s at right now, it’s a blessing.”
Lake Central girls head coach Shawn Thomas also praised Mackenzie Rainwater for being a well-rounded student athlete, but he doesn’t think her competitiveness should be underestimated. In fact, sometimes he has to reel her back in because she’ll actually be too hard on herself.
The senior admitted that she sometimes holds herself to an impossible standard, and while Thomas reminds her that mistakes will happen, he acknowledged that it’s easier to coach a team when one of his best players is never satisfied.
“Mackenzie is a competitor for certain,” said Thomas, who is also an assistant boys soccer coach. “So when it comes down to that, she can push pretty hard but she does it in a way that doesn’t hold anyone more accountable than herself. She definitely holds herself the most accountable.”
According to Thomas, Mackenzie Rainwater has been that way throughout her entire career because along with her dad, he has also been there since the beginning. Thomas’ daughter, Emily Thomas, is one year younger than Mackenzie Rainwater and his son, Nathan Thomas, is the same age as her older brother, Cole.
The Rainwater and Thomas families have bonded through soccer for nearly two decades, and Shawn Thomas even jokingly thanked Mackenize Rainwater, who he calls an extra daughter, for helping his own daughter rejoin the sport. During her freshman and sophomore seasons, Emily Thomas ran cross country for the Indians, but now she’s preparing for her first year on the soccer field.
“I’m actually best friends with Emily,” Mackenzie Rainwater said. “I’ve been around that family before high school even started because we all grew up together and got pretty close. Coming into my freshman year, I was super nervous because I wasn’t sure how (Shawn Thomas) was going to act towards me, but he’s treated me the same way and knows what to expect out of me.”
Last year, the Indians’ season came to an end in a 1-0 loss to Penn in the regional semifinals. Although Lake Central graduated a strong senior class, Mackenzie Rainwater believes the returning players learned a lot from that defeat, and she hopes to make another deep postseason run this season.
Jereme Rainwater plans to do everything he can to help his daughter reach her goals — just like he always has. But before focusing on the end of her prep career, he doesn’t want her to lose sight of the big picture.
“If she never plays a day in college or if she never plays a minute beyond her high school years, this sport has given her so much,” Jereme Rainwater said. “I just want her to be happy.”