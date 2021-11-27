Meet The Times' 2021 Girls Soccer All-Area teams

Kayla Green, Sr, MF, Valparaiso

Stats: 7 goals, 3 assists

Green was always in the right spots as she patrolled the midfield for the Vikings, and she was named second team all-district by the ISCA,

Desirae Nanninga, Sr., D, Covenant Christian

Stats: 2 goals, 1 assist

Nananniga anchored a defense that pitched 11 shoutouts on the season for the sectional runner-up Knights.

Taylor Schoonveld, Sr., D, Kankakee Valley

Stats: 2 goals, 1 assist

Schoonveld was the anchor of the back line of the defense for the 9-8 Kougars, who were sectional runner-ups.

Adie Schneider, Jr., D, Chesterton

Stats: 2 goals, 2 assists

Schneider was one of the reasons why the Trojans were so hard to score against, and she was a second team all-district selection for the ISCA.

Kate Wantuch, Fr., GK, Andrean