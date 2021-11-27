Meet The Times' 2021 Girls Soccer All-Area teams

First Team
Carley Balas, Sr., GK, Chesterton
Stats: 0.93 goals-against average, 3 shutouts
Balas was so strong in net and a big reason why the Trojans went 7-0 in the Duneland Athletic Conference, and she was named second all-state and first team all-district by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association.
Grace Bamber, Jr., F., Chesterton
Stats: 20 goals, 12 assists
Bamber, The Times Player of the Year and a second team all-state and first team all-district by the ISCA, could dominate games and had the ability to get her teammates involved.
Skylar Bos, Jr., MF, Covenant Christian
Stats: 42 goals, 15 assists
Bos has scored more than 100 goals in her career, is the school’s scoring leader and was a second team all-district selection by the ISCA.
Mary Dravet, Sr., D, Andrean
Stats: 2 goals
Dravet was a team captain and the defensive and vocal leader for the 59ers, and she was instrumental in their tournament run to a state runner-up finish.
Sophia Jamie, Sr., MF, Valparaiso
Stats: 20 goals, 8 assists
Jamie was one of the most dominant offensive players in the Region, helped lead the Vikings to the sectional title and was a first team all-state and all-district selection by the ISCA.
Kaitlyn Kogl, Sr., MF, Chesterton
Stats: 9 goals, 9 assists
Kogl was a great two-way player for the sectional champion Vikings, was a third team all-state and a first team all-district selection by the ISCA.
Bridget Sherman, Sr., MF, Andrean
Stats: 26 goals, 5 assists
Sherman was a tri-captain, got the game-winning overtime goal in the regional for the state runner-up 59ers, was an honorable mention all-state and first team all-district selection by the ISCA.
Kailyn Smith, Sr., D, Valparaiso
Stats: 3 goals, 2 assists
Smith was a solid defender for the Vikings, who gave up just 23 goals all season, and she was a first team all-state and all-district selection by the ISCA.
Zoey Wells, Jr., F, Crown Point
Stats: 18 goals, 11 assists
Wells is solid two-way player, can dominate games offensively, helped lead the Bulldogs to a sectional title and was named second team all-state and first team all-district by the ISCA.
Emily Wilusz, Sr., MF, Portage
Stats: 20 goals, 6 assists
Wilusz led the 7-6-1 Indians in every offensive category and was a first team all-district selection by the ISCA.
Gianna Witte, Sr., D, Crown Point
Witte, a second team all-district selection by the ISCA, was the leader of the Bulldogs' defense and helped guide the team to a sectional title.
Second Team
Emma Adams, Sr., F, Crown Point
Adams gave the Bulldogs another scoring threat up top, was second on the team in assists and was instrumental in the team winning a sectional title.
Kiara Desiderio, Fr., MF, Hanover Central
Stats: 52 goals, 6 assists
Desiderio led the area in goals, guided the Wildcats to a sectional title and scored Hanover’s lone goal in a narrow 2-1 loss to West Lafayette in the regional semifinal.
Layla Doreski, Sr., MF, Lake Central
Stats: 15 goals, 2 assists
Doreski was one of the offensive leaders for the 12-5-1 Indians and was named honorable mention all-state and first team all-district by the ISCA.
Olvia Enyeart, So., MF, Lake Central
Stats: 6 goals, 8 assists
Enyeart, a two-year starter, had a breakout season for the Indians leading the team in assists, and she was named second team all-district by the ISCA.
Chryssa Gagianas, Sr., F, Crown Point
Stats: 14 goals, 9 assists
Gagianas always seemed to score a key goal for the potent Bulldogs' attack, and she was named honorable mention all-state and first team all-district by the ISCA.
Gina Geenen, Jr., F, Chesterton
Stats: 16 goals, 3 assists
Geenen, who was a second team all-district honoree by the ISCA, gave the Trojans another solid attacker on offense.
Kayla Green, Sr, MF, Valparaiso
Stats: 7 goals, 3 assists
Green was always in the right spots as she patrolled the midfield for the Vikings, and she was named second team all-district by the ISCA,
Desirae Nanninga, Sr., D, Covenant Christian
Stats: 2 goals, 1 assist
Nananniga anchored a defense that pitched 11 shoutouts on the season for the sectional runner-up Knights.
Taylor Schoonveld, Sr., D, Kankakee Valley
Stats: 2 goals, 1 assist
Schoonveld was the anchor of the back line of the defense for the 9-8 Kougars, who were sectional runner-ups.
Adie Schneider, Jr., D, Chesterton
Stats: 2 goals, 2 assists
Schneider was one of the reasons why the Trojans were so hard to score against, and she was a second team all-district selection for the ISCA.
Kate Wantuch, Fr., GK, Andrean
Wantuch filled in nicely for the graduated Bri Houpt, who was a Times second team selection, and she finished with 114 saves and 11 shutouts for the state runner-up 59ers.
Honorable mention
McKenna Bowley, Sr., D, Westville; Morgan Cadwallader, Fr., F, Andrean; Kendal Carrubba, Sr., MF, Highland; Emmi Doty, So., MF, Hanover Central; Hannah Frump, Jr., MF, Covenant Christian; Maggie Fudacz, Sr., D, Lake Central; Brianna Hardsock, Jr., D, Chesterton; Olivia Hernandez, Sr., MF, Crown Point; Haley Hylek, Sr., F, Boone Grove; Cristina Martinez, Jr., MF, Andrean; Kat Noojin, Jr., F, Griffith; Olivia Pelot, Fr., GK, Lake Central; Erin Piazzisi, So., D, Michigan City; Toni Pieczul, Sr., D, Crown Point; Abby Prunty, Sr., MF, Griffith; Lydia Reasoner, Jr., F, Kouts; Macie Sanders, So., GK, Kouts; Natalie Scott, Sr., D, Illiana Christian; Cameron Shaw, Jr., D, Highland; Lillia Shield, Sr., GK, Portage; Kate Thomas, Jr., F, Kankakee Valley; Emily Vasilak, Sr., D, Griffith.