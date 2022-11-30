Meet The Times 2022 Girls Soccer All-Area Team

First Team

Grace Bamber, Sr., MF, Chesterton

Last year’s Times Player of the Year tallied 12 goals and six assists against a beefed-up schedule.

Makayla Basoski, Jr., D, Crown Point

Basoski was voted Second-Team All-District by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association and All-Duneland Athletic Conference.

Juju Bozinovski, Jr., MF, Crown Point

Bozinovski combined with Ava Haluska to pick up the offensive slack after the Bulldogs lost Zoey Wells to injury.

Kiara Desiderio, So., F, Hanover Central

Desiderio scored 61 goals as a sophomore, top-10 in the country.

Layla Doreski, Sr., F, Lake Central

Doreski paced the Indians with 20 goals en route to All-Conference and All-District honors.

Jackson Grubbs, Jr., D, Andrean

The Texas transfer was a big part of a back end that allowed only seven goals all season.

Gina Geenan, Sr., F, Chesterton

Geenan tallied 15 goals and seven assists during an All-DAC and First-Team All-District campaign.

Ava Haluska, So., F, Crown Point

Haluska led a dangerous Bulldogs attack to a six-game postseason run.

Natalie Kindt, Sr., GK, Munster

Kindt posted seven shutouts for the Mustangs.

Cameron Shaw, Sr., D, Highland

A First-Team All-District and all Northwest Crossroads Conference player who stuck out in the Trojans defense.

Kate Weber, Jr., F/MF, Valparaiso

The Times Player of the Year had 14 goals and seven assists for the area team that made Crown Point squirm the most.

Second team

Adey Avey, Fr., F, Chesterton; Aubrey Brown, Sr., MF, Valparaiso; Emmi Doty, Jr., MF, Hanover Central; Gabriella Maldonado, So., MF, Munster; Mia Nisle, Jr., MF, Lake Central; Olivia O’Keefe, Jr., D, Crown Point; Izzy Sainato, So., F, Crown Point; Tewabech Seerup, Jr., F, Chesterton; Isabella Soria, So., F/MF, Lake Central; Kate Thomas, Sr., F, Kankakee Valley; Kate Wantuch, So., GK, Andrean.

Honorable Mention

Delaney Aardema, Sr., D, Valparaiso; Morgan Cadwallader, So., MF, Andrean; Fiorella Cespedes, Sr., MF, Valparaiso; Sofia Cox, Jr., MF/F, Valparaiso; Skyler Ferry, Jr., F, Hanover Central; Morgan Hutton, Sr., MF, Lowell; Anais Lule, Jr., D/MF, Portage; Allison Mecha, Sr., MF, Lowell; Olivia Pelot, So., GK, Lake Central; Olivia Virgil, Jr., MF, Chesterton; Zoey Wells, Sr., F, Crown Point.