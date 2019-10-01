MUNSTER — It's been a remarkable run for Munster in the Northwest Crossroads Conference.
Entering Tuesday’s league game with Kankakee Valley, the Mustangs had won 16 consecutive games in the NCC and hadn’t dropped a conference game since 2016.
With Munster’s eyes set on yet another conference championship, the Kougars were looking to knock off their rival and earn a share of the conference crown. But their upset bid was to no avail as the Mustangs squeezed out a 3-2 victory, thanks to goals from three different players.
“I hate to say it, but in the last game of the season, we’re still trying to piece it all toegther,” Munster coach Valerie Pflum said. “It’s nice to see that they’ve developed over the season, and they’re starting to play better together and know where they need to place the ball, which is a good thing.”
Sophomore Kenna Teske netted a goal just outside the box to get the Mustangs (8-4-1, 5-0) on the board in the 18th minute, and it wouldn’t have been possible without Bianca Villareal. The freshman delivered a pinpoint touch pass to Teske for her third assist of the year, which resulted in Teske’s second goal of the season.
Munster dominated possession in the first half and made sure to maximize its offensive opportunities. The Mustangs struck again in the 25th minute — behind a nifty goal from junior Myra Peralta — and continued their strong offensive showing early in the second half with highlight reel score from junior Selma Srour in the 53rd minute.
Srour’s goal — which she converted on an assist from junior Kayla Ziel — put Munster in command of the game and also helped the Mustangs stave off a late Kougars rally.
“I saw (the ball) coming from how Kayla kicks it, and I read her crosses really well,” said Srour, who is playing her first year of varsity soccer. “I knew if I didn’t go for it, that would’ve been a missed opportunity for us. This was a really important game, and I just went for it.”
The junior drilled the pass with her left knee, and it flew just below the crossbar and above the outstretched hands of Kankakaee Valley junior goalkeeper Courtney Fox.
Senior Mya Herrema scored on two free kicks in 60th and 74th minutes to help the Kougars (8-6, 3-2) claw their way back into the game, but her effort was a little too late. Pflum commended Herrema for not backing down, and she hopes that the senior’s relentless serves as reminder for her own team to not get relaxed.
“You gotta play a full 80-minute game,” Pflum said. “You can’t stop. You can’t rest on your laurels.”
Munster opens up Class 3A sectional play against Highland on Oct. 8, and although the Mustangs capped off the regular season with four straight wins, Srour shared the same sentiments as her coach. She was happy to secure her second goal of the season, but she doesn’t want Tuesday’s win to be the pinnacle of her junior campaign.
“We just need to focus,” Srour said. “We can’t overlook things and people and games. We just need to know that we’re going to try our best and go out there hard, no matter who or where. We just need to go out there and kill it.”