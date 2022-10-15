Olivia O’Keefe, Crown Point girls soccer knock off Penn to advance to semistate

MISHAWAKA – Crown Point junior defender Olivia O’Keefe wasn’t sure how the ball went into the net, but she was jubilant that it did against host Penn on Saturday in the regional championship.

O’Keefe’s goal off a corner kick gave the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead with 19:22 left and the score held up as the Dogs beat the Kingsmen 1-0 to advance to next week’s semistate.

“I’m not going to lie to you, I don’t know what part of the body it hit, I just know it hit my body and went it,” she said.

O’Keefe said she just tried to get into position when the corner by sophomore midfielder Ava Haluska headed toward the front of the net.

“The girl had good pressure in front of me, and I just tried to get in front of her and get any piece of the body I could on it, and I just saw it go into the top right corner,” she said.

Haluska said she just wanted to make sure a teammate got a touch on her corner.

“Our coach likes to say each dead ball is a precious play, and I have the responsibility of taking corners so it’s a real big challenge for me to hit every single one for us to try and get something off of it,” she said.

The goal energized the Bulldogs (17-4-1), and they remained aggressive the rest of the game.

“We didn’t want the celebrating to stop after that goal, but we had to get our heads back in the game,” O’Keefe said.

The final seven minutes were played in the Crown Point defensive half, as Penn (8-13-2) tried in vain to get the equalizer.

“It’s scrap and claw and get it however we need to,” Bulldogs coach David Bock said. “We were trying to clear it. We had a hard time doing it, they kept getting throw-ins, but we did a great job on their corner kicks all day. In a game like this with two tough teams defensively, it’s going to come down to something like that. We weathered the storm on their corners, and we got the goal we needed off ours.”

Bock said Penn had won its last four games on penalty kicks, and he didn’t want the game decided that way.

“It was great to get the goal that we needed,” he said. “We just talked about needing that one goal however it happened, and I’m just really, really proud of them.”

O’Keefe said the key was not playing scared.

“We want to keep the ball as much as we can, but we had to play defensively because they really wanted to score,” she said. “We had to keep the ball out of our half as much as we could.”

Crown Point will play Noblesville, who beat Carroll 5-0, next Saturday in the semistate at either Kokomo or Chesterton.

“It feels amazing,” Haluska said. “We haven’t done this in 10 years. It’s an amazing feeling.”