Playing with heavy hearts, Andrean girls soccer falls in OT at semistate

CHESTERTON — Kate Wantuch was right where she needed to be: between the pipes.

The Andrean sophomore goalie’s father Ed died unexpectedly Saturday morning.

The 59ers played Fort Wayne Canterbury in the Class 1A semistate Saturday night in Chesterton. There was never a second thought to whether Wantuch would don the gloves and cleats, though.

“My dad, he really would’ve wanted me to play,” she said. “He always was my No. 1 fan. He always wanted me to play and I know that with what happened, he would not have wanted me to miss (this game). I know he would’ve wanted me to be here.”

Wantuch did play, tallying five saves and helping Andrean stretch a scoreless game beyond regulation and into the 89th minute. That when the Cavaliers jumped ahead on a looping Olivia Menor shot that found its way into the net. Canterbury held on in the remaining four minutes to win 1-0.

The 59ers looked mentally and physically exhausted after the match.

“It was just such an emotional day for all of us. To get through it and get to the overtime with heavy hearts, (Wantuch) played so well,” coach Jeff Clapman said. “We wanted to play for Kate’s dad and we did. I’m emotionally drained.”

The teams traded possession in the first half but neither side broke through. Andrean (14-3-4) managed one shot on goal while Canterbury (12-8-3) had three.

The stalemate continued in the second half, without either side ever seriously controlling things. Both did create some chances, though.

“We had really good pocket space to play in and I thought we had OK possession. I think we were just unlucky that we couldn’t get a lot of decent shots on frame,” Clapman said.

Andrean spent much of the week of practice focusing on shooting. It did manage four shots on goal but Cavaliers keeper Sofia Carver stopped each.

“The whole game we thought our opportunity was going to come,” Clapman said. “I thought if we got our one, we would be fine. Unfortunately, it just never really came for us.”

The 59ers were trying to make a return trip to the state championship game, where they finished runners up a year ago. They came into the games as the likely favorites, ranked No. 7 in the state.

“We just played really hard until the end,” Wantuch said. “We did everything we could.”

Clapman said he didn’t want to make excuses but that the emotional toll taken on his team made things especially difficult.

“We just tell (Kate) that we love her and we hug her. We tell the family ‘Whatever you need, we’re going to give to you,’” Clapman said. “There’s no process (for this).”