Armando Garza is familiar face in Bishop Noll soccer, having coached both the boys and girls teams. And he has a familiar face behind him in the school administration.
Principal Lorenza Jara Pastrick played defense and midfield for Garza in 1999 and 2000.
“She had a little bit of a fire in her. She was aggressive,” Garza said. “She hasn’t lost that. She never lost that drive.”
Garza remembers when Jara Pastrick came to soccer practice after being cut from the volleyball team. He wanted to start a junior varsity program but didn’t have the numbers. The next day, she showed up with five or six friends.
“I love Lorenza,” Garza said. “She’s got an attitude and she’s determined.”
Before she graduated, she told Garza that she’d be back to help him with the team. She did indeed come back to Noll after graduating from Indiana University. She coached the Warriors from 2006 until becoming a mom in 2011.
Garza is tasked with rejuvenating a sagging Warriors girls team for a second time after spending the last 16 years on the boys side.
“There’s a big difference (coaching the boys and girls teams),” Garza said. “It’s about getting the girls to forget about the past, starting from scratch and getting them comfortable with what they’re doing. You’ve got to build up their confidence.”
The Warriors boys team finished last season with a 1-0 loss to Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran in the Class 2A semistate. It was the program’s deepest playoff run since 1998.
“The toughest part was how wild a season the boys had last season and knowing the amount of seniors coming back this year. It was hard (to leave),” Garza said. “But it was a matter of needing to get the girls program going again.”
Garza's former assistant, Quinn Cloghessy, is the new boys coach.
Jara Pastrick was named principal in 2016, five years after her last game coaching the Warriors’ girls soccer team.
“There’s not a day that goes by, especially now as a principal, that I don’t wish that I was out there coaching still,” Jara Pastrick said. “Not a day goes by I don’t miss soccer.”
While she does get out to a lot of games, her duties now prevent her from spending time at practice. She trusts that the Bishop Noll girls soccer program is in the right hands, though.
“There are some people that are just made to be coaches and I think (Garza) is one of those people,” Jara Pastrick said. “He pulls self-confidence out of kids that I don’t even think they know that they have.”
Garza’s already begun to see a turnaround in his team’s confidence. At the first scrimmage against Clark, Bishop Noll scored a goal in the first minute.
“They started believing right then a little more,” Garza said. “I just need them to believe in me and believe in what I’m trying to guide them toward. It’s not just a matter of soccer. A lot of the stuff we’re doing benefits them in life and school and what they’re going through.”
Jara Pastrick said those life lessons she learned from Garza helped her become what she is today.
“He was just a good one,” she said. “As a principal now, I think we always strive to find good people to lead our kids and make them better people. I think coach Garza is a model of doing that. He has a very nurturing way of pulling the best out of kids.”
Garza said, especially early in a season, he handles his players lightly. He doesn’t want to scare anybody away from the team. When he was coaching the boys team and Jara Pastrick was at the helm of the girls side, she would joke that he used “cupcake hands.”
She described her style as more of a “sergeant” approach.
“I remember that even as a player,” Jara Pastrick said. “He was always very kind and polite, always very good energy. All of that is what caused him to have a successful program as both a girls and boys coach.”