Record-holder Skylar Bos leading state-ranked Covenant Christian

DEMOTTE — Covenant Christian junior Skylar Bos really isn’t concerned about numbers or records because she and her teammates just want to win.

It’s the Knights’ No. 1 goal.

“Well, I want to win sectionals,” she said. “Obviously, but we did that for the past two years, and we lost the first round of regionals. I want to get past the first round of regionals and hopefully win regionals.”

Bos is one of the reasons Class A No. 12 Covenant Christian (10-1-1) has been so successful on the pitch the past two seasons. She’s scored a program record 108 goals for her career, including 32 this season.

“Like I told the girls, goals and records and so forth are awesome, but I don't keep real close track of them,” Covenant coach James Blom said.

Covenant Christian is trying to build on the back-to-back sectional championships, taking it to the next level. The Knights lost to Boone Grove in 2019 and to Argos last year in the first regional game.

“We definitely have good team bonding, and we’ve also improved on our touch and our passing,” Bos said.