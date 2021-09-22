 Skip to main content
Record-holder Skylar Bos leading state-ranked Covenant Christian
GIRLS SOCCER

Record-holder Skylar Bos leading state-ranked Covenant Christian

Skylar Bos, Covenant Christian

Covenant Christian junior Skylar Bos has scored 108 goals in three varsity seasons, including 32 this year.

 Provided

DEMOTTE — Covenant Christian junior Skylar Bos really isn’t concerned about numbers or records because she and her teammates just want to win.

It’s the Knights’ No. 1 goal.

“Well, I want to win sectionals,” she said. “Obviously, but we did that for the past two years, and we lost the first round of regionals. I want to get past the first round of regionals and hopefully win regionals.”

Bos is one of the reasons Class A No. 12 Covenant Christian (10-1-1) has been so successful on the pitch the past two seasons. She’s scored a program record 108 goals for her career, including 32 this season.

“Like I told the girls, goals and records and so forth are awesome, but I don't keep real close track of them,” Covenant coach James Blom said.

Covenant Christian is trying to build on the back-to-back sectional championships, taking it to the next level. The Knights lost to Boone Grove in 2019 and to Argos last year in the first regional game.

“We definitely have good team bonding, and we’ve also improved on our touch and our passing,” Bos said.

Bos, of DeMotte, started playing soccer when she was 4 and began playing club when she was in the fifth grade. She’s continued to improve her skills as she has advanced into high school. She also plays goalkeeper on her club team, and that might come into play with Covenant. It’s a little thin at keeper due to an injury.

“That’s definitely an option we have,” Blom said. “We haven’t decided yet.”

Blom said what makes Bos such a dominant player at forward is her speed.

“She can finish, to get that combination,” he said. “We play a lot of defenses that like to kind of adjust with the high line, and we oftentimes get to take advantage of that because she can out run just about anybody else on the field.

“That's all well and good, but then she can finish it. That's kind of her biggest strength, but she can also rip them from 20 yards out.”

Blom said Bos has scored multiple free kick goals from 20 to 30 yards out.

“She’s just really comfortable around the ball,” he said, adding that colleges are looking at Bos as both a forward and keeper.

But Bos is clearly not a one-person team as three players have nine assists each, and Covenant also gets scoring from juniors Gabbi Zeilenga, Dahna Frump and Dasha Frump.

“Skylar is a fantastic player, but as she said, it’s a big team game and we’ve been really growing in that way,” Blom said. “It’s nice that we can lean on Skylar, but it’s also good to see Dahna, Dasha and Hannah (Frump) scoring a bunch and distributing. It’s really exciting to see that kind of come together.”

Bos said assistant coach Roberto Rossi has helped her improve her game skills, and she really enjoys the camaraderie the Knights have on their small but talented team.

“Everyone gets along really well, and we don’t have any drama,” Bos said.

