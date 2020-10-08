Revenge-seeking Crown Point defense holds down Munster

ST. JOHN — Crown Point got one back.
The Bulldogs were knocked out of the postseason each of the last three seasons by Munster. CP began to repay the Mustangs Thursday with a 3-0 win in the Class 3A sectional semifinal at Lake Central.
“(Munster coach Val Pflum) and I are friends, but one more and we couldn’t be friends, anymore,” CP coach Chris Mikrut said.
Munster wasn’t able to get a shot on goal until the 67th minute. Mikrut said one of his team’s keys was containing Mustangs senior Alice Foley.
“When we defend as a unit, our back four especially is very good and it’s very hard to get past them,” senior Alex Walczak said. “We’ve really gained a lot of chemistry and built as a team together. We’re really getting to where we’re playing our best.”
Crown Point controlled possession for the start but the Mustangs (8-5-1) had up to six players in the back third. The Bulldogs struggled to push past.
Erin Harrison broke the seal in the seventh minute to get Crown Point (12-4-1) on the board. She took a through ball from Zoey Wells and dribbled by a defender, deked Munster goalie Jordan Duff and pushed the ball into the net.
“It took one play,” Mikrut said. “We got that one goal and it kind of eased the pressure and we kind of loosened up a little bit.”
CP doubled the lead in the second half when Walczak headed in a Wells corner kick. Brooke Ferkull is the usual target on corners, Mikrut said. Walczak doesn’t usually come up to play the ball.
“It was a beautiful ball and it went right over Brooke’s head and I just hit it into the goal,” Walczak said. “(Junior midfielder) Emma Adams told me to. I saw the opportunity and I ran in because that’s what we practiced.”
It was Walczak’s first score of the year. Freshman Emma Charles added another later.
Munster goalie Jordan Duff had three saves.
Highland 8, EC Central 0: Crown Point will meet Highland in the sectional final Saturday. The Trojans topped EC Central in the second match of the night behind a pair of goals by Hailey Rudloff.
Highland peppered Cardinals keeper Anahi Gaililea Perez early but didn’t tally a score until Hannah Wleklinski’s in the 23rd minute. Maegan Shaw, Brianna Steube, Madison Turpin, Paige Wleklinski and Kaitlyn Hacker also had goals.
Perez finished with 20 saves for EC Central.
Gallery: 3A girls soccer sectional: Crown Point vs. Munster
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!