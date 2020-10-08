Revenge-seeking Crown Point defense holds down Munster

ST. JOHN — Crown Point got one back.

The Bulldogs were knocked out of the postseason each of the last three seasons by Munster. CP began to repay the Mustangs Thursday with a 3-0 win in the Class 3A sectional semifinal at Lake Central.

“(Munster coach Val Pflum) and I are friends, but one more and we couldn’t be friends, anymore,” CP coach Chris Mikrut said.

Munster wasn’t able to get a shot on goal until the 67th minute. Mikrut said one of his team’s keys was containing Mustangs senior Alice Foley.

“When we defend as a unit, our back four especially is very good and it’s very hard to get past them,” senior Alex Walczak said. “We’ve really gained a lot of chemistry and built as a team together. We’re really getting to where we’re playing our best.”

Crown Point controlled possession for the start but the Mustangs (8-5-1) had up to six players in the back third. The Bulldogs struggled to push past.

Erin Harrison broke the seal in the seventh minute to get Crown Point (12-4-1) on the board. She took a through ball from Zoey Wells and dribbled by a defender, deked Munster goalie Jordan Duff and pushed the ball into the net.