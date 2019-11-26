{{featured_button_text}}
Valparaiso at Chesterton girls soccer (All-Area)

Chesterton's Ashlee Bakaitis, center left, and Valparaiso's Annelise Rubin both attempt to head the ball during a conference matchup on Aug. 27. Bakaitis and Rubin were selected to The Times All-Area Girls Soccer First Team.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

First Team

Annelise Rubin, Jr., MF, Valparaiso*

Stats: 23 goals and 12 assists

Rubin was named the Duneland Athletic Conference Most Valuable Player and led the Vikings to a three-way tie for the conference title.

Riley Garcia, Sr., MF, Wheeler

Stats: 29 goals and 13 assists

Despite moving up from Class A to Class 2A, Garcia still guided the Bearcats to their third consecutive sectional championship.

Ashlee Bakaitis, Sr., D/F, Chesterton

Stats: 12 goals and 14 assists

After a standout prep career with the Trojans, Bakaitis will continue her career at Illinois State.

Kailyn Smith, So., D, Valparaiso

Stats: Three goals and an assist

Smith was a big part of the Vikings' stout defense, which shut out Chesterton in a dramatic Class 3A sectional championship victory.

Addy Joiner, Jr., F, Chesterton

Stats: 25 goals and seven assists

Joiner has proven to be one of the most prolific goal scorers in the Region throughout her first three seasons.

Alice Foley, Jr., MF/D, Munster

Stats: 12 goals and seven assists

Foley was the Mustangs' leader all season and helped them win their third sectional title in the past four years.

Carley Balas, So., GK, Chesterton

Stats: 11 goals against and 12 shutouts in 18 games

Trojans coach Ben Forgey believes Balas plays beyond her years and will continue being a wall for his team.

Lexi Darnell, Jr., F, Boone Grove

Stats: 36 goals and 11 assists

Darnell put the Wolves on her back and carried them to their first semistate appearance with nine goals in five postseason games.

Brooke Ferkull, Jr., D, Crown Point

Stat: Two assists

Ferkull rarely let any opponents get behind her and was fearless in her effort to win every ball in the air.

MacKenzie Rainwater, Sr., MF, Lake Central

Stats: 15 goals and four assists

Rainwater scored two goals in a conference victory over Portage and wrapped up a strong prep career with the Indians.

Madi Dross, Sr., GK, Crown Point

Stat: Nine shutouts

Dross showed off her athleticism and IQ with a variety of acrobatic saves, including three saves on penalty kicks.

Second Team

Olivia Vesling, Sr., D, Chesterton

Stats: Five goals and an assist

Vesling was among the Region's top defenders and made it very difficult for opponents to break the Trojans' back line.

Anna Castillo, Fr., F/MF, Munster

Stats: 11 goals and two assists

Castillo never really hit the freshman wall and had four games in which she scored two or more goals.

Morgan Catchur, Jr., F, Valparaiso 

Stats: Six goals and six assists

Catchur scored two goals in a shutout conference win against Crown Point and is one of several core players returning to the Vikings next season.

Erin Harrison, Jr.. F/W, Crown Point

Stats: Eight goals and 11 assists

Harrison used her speed and strength to always put herself in scoring position and helped the Bulldogs earn a three-way tie for the DAC championship.

Karmen Nowak, Sr., D/MF, Kankakee Valley

Stats: Four goals and Two assists

Nowak anchored the Kougars' defense and helped them tie for second place in the Northwest Crossroads Conference.

Alyssa Durall, Jr., F, Lowell

Stats: 25 goals and five assists

After switching from defender to forward, Durall emerged as the Red Devils' main offensive catalyst.

Caroline Liapes, Sr., D, Chesterton

Stats: One goal and three assists

Liapes' stamina and physicality on the back line made it very tough for opponents to score against the Trojans.

Riley O'Brien, Sr., MF, Wheeler

Stats: Five goals and Five assists

Bearcats coach Bryan Murray praised O'Brien's defensive awareness, which helped her stop countless counter attacks throughout the year.

Shannon Catchur, Sr., F/MF, Valparaiso

Stats: Seven goals and 10 assists

Catchur was an integral part of the Vikings' defensive schemes and also showed that she could be a scoring threat.

Emma Adams, So., MF, Crown Point

Stats: 11 goals and 10 assists

In just the second year of her prep career, Adams proved to be an impact player for the Bulldogs and was a DAC All-Conference selection.

Brook Burbridge, Sr., MF/F, Boone Grove

Stats: 18 goals and 21 assists

Burbridge helped the Wolves claim their first regional championship and holds the school record for career assists (59).

Honorable Mention

Maegen Shaw, Jr., F, Highland; Tatumn Damron, Jr., GK, Lake Central; Emily Wilusz, So., MF, Portage; Bridget Rayonec, Sr., W/F, Crown Point; Joanna Lomeli, So., MF/F, Lake Central; Lauren Pollock, Jr., GK, LaPorte; Kaylee Evers, Sr., F, Illiana Christian; Morgan Llewellyn, Sr., D. LaPorte; Gianna White, So., D, Crown Point; Skylar Bos, F., F/GK, Covenant Christian; Alivia Peters, Jr., D/MF, Boone Grove; Jenna Dye, Sr., MF, Griffith; April Mendoza, Sr., D/MF, Griffith; Gia Diaz, Jr., D, Wheeler; Anna Capellari, So., F, Wheeler; Kaitlyn Kogl, So., MF, Chesterton; Alaina South, Jr., D, Chesterton; Maddie Clarkson, Sr., F/MF,Andrean; Zoe Parsons, Sr., MF, Hebron; Olivia White, Sr., F/MF, Morgan Township; Jordan Duff, Jr., GK, Munster; Mya Herrema, Sr., F/MF, Kankakee Valley.

*Indicates The Times Girls Soccer Player of the Year

