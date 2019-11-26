First Team
Annelise Rubin, Jr., MF, Valparaiso*
Stats: 23 goals and 12 assists
Rubin was named the Duneland Athletic Conference Most Valuable Player and led the Vikings to a three-way tie for the conference title.
Riley Garcia, Sr., MF, Wheeler
Stats: 29 goals and 13 assists
Despite moving up from Class A to Class 2A, Garcia still guided the Bearcats to their third consecutive sectional championship.
Ashlee Bakaitis, Sr., D/F, Chesterton
Stats: 12 goals and 14 assists
After a standout prep career with the Trojans, Bakaitis will continue her career at Illinois State.
Kailyn Smith, So., D, Valparaiso
Stats: Three goals and an assist
Smith was a big part of the Vikings' stout defense, which shut out Chesterton in a dramatic Class 3A sectional championship victory.
Addy Joiner, Jr., F, Chesterton
Stats: 25 goals and seven assists
Joiner has proven to be one of the most prolific goal scorers in the Region throughout her first three seasons.
Alice Foley, Jr., MF/D, Munster
Stats: 12 goals and seven assists
Foley was the Mustangs' leader all season and helped them win their third sectional title in the past four years.
Carley Balas, So., GK, Chesterton
Stats: 11 goals against and 12 shutouts in 18 games
Trojans coach Ben Forgey believes Balas plays beyond her years and will continue being a wall for his team.
Lexi Darnell, Jr., F, Boone Grove
Stats: 36 goals and 11 assists
Darnell put the Wolves on her back and carried them to their first semistate appearance with nine goals in five postseason games.
Brooke Ferkull, Jr., D, Crown Point
Stat: Two assists
Ferkull rarely let any opponents get behind her and was fearless in her effort to win every ball in the air.
MacKenzie Rainwater, Sr., MF, Lake Central
Stats: 15 goals and four assists
Rainwater scored two goals in a conference victory over Portage and wrapped up a strong prep career with the Indians.
Madi Dross, Sr., GK, Crown Point
Stat: Nine shutouts
Dross showed off her athleticism and IQ with a variety of acrobatic saves, including three saves on penalty kicks.
Second Team
Olivia Vesling, Sr., D, Chesterton
Stats: Five goals and an assist
Vesling was among the Region's top defenders and made it very difficult for opponents to break the Trojans' back line.
Anna Castillo, Fr., F/MF, Munster
Stats: 11 goals and two assists
Castillo never really hit the freshman wall and had four games in which she scored two or more goals.
Morgan Catchur, Jr., F, Valparaiso
Stats: Six goals and six assists
Catchur scored two goals in a shutout conference win against Crown Point and is one of several core players returning to the Vikings next season.
Erin Harrison, Jr.. F/W, Crown Point
Stats: Eight goals and 11 assists
Harrison used her speed and strength to always put herself in scoring position and helped the Bulldogs earn a three-way tie for the DAC championship.
Karmen Nowak, Sr., D/MF, Kankakee Valley
Stats: Four goals and Two assists
Nowak anchored the Kougars' defense and helped them tie for second place in the Northwest Crossroads Conference.
Alyssa Durall, Jr., F, Lowell
Stats: 25 goals and five assists
After switching from defender to forward, Durall emerged as the Red Devils' main offensive catalyst.
Caroline Liapes, Sr., D, Chesterton
Stats: One goal and three assists
Liapes' stamina and physicality on the back line made it very tough for opponents to score against the Trojans.
Riley O'Brien, Sr., MF, Wheeler
Stats: Five goals and Five assists
Bearcats coach Bryan Murray praised O'Brien's defensive awareness, which helped her stop countless counter attacks throughout the year.
Shannon Catchur, Sr., F/MF, Valparaiso
Stats: Seven goals and 10 assists
Catchur was an integral part of the Vikings' defensive schemes and also showed that she could be a scoring threat.
Emma Adams, So., MF, Crown Point
Stats: 11 goals and 10 assists
In just the second year of her prep career, Adams proved to be an impact player for the Bulldogs and was a DAC All-Conference selection.
Brook Burbridge, Sr., MF/F, Boone Grove
Stats: 18 goals and 21 assists
Burbridge helped the Wolves claim their first regional championship and holds the school record for career assists (59).
Honorable Mention
Maegen Shaw, Jr., F, Highland; Tatumn Damron, Jr., GK, Lake Central; Emily Wilusz, So., MF, Portage; Bridget Rayonec, Sr., W/F, Crown Point; Joanna Lomeli, So., MF/F, Lake Central; Lauren Pollock, Jr., GK, LaPorte; Kaylee Evers, Sr., F, Illiana Christian; Morgan Llewellyn, Sr., D. LaPorte; Gianna White, So., D, Crown Point; Skylar Bos, F., F/GK, Covenant Christian; Alivia Peters, Jr., D/MF, Boone Grove; Jenna Dye, Sr., MF, Griffith; April Mendoza, Sr., D/MF, Griffith; Gia Diaz, Jr., D, Wheeler; Anna Capellari, So., F, Wheeler; Kaitlyn Kogl, So., MF, Chesterton; Alaina South, Jr., D, Chesterton; Maddie Clarkson, Sr., F/MF,Andrean; Zoe Parsons, Sr., MF, Hebron; Olivia White, Sr., F/MF, Morgan Township; Jordan Duff, Jr., GK, Munster; Mya Herrema, Sr., F/MF, Kankakee Valley.
*Indicates The Times Girls Soccer Player of the Year