Sophia Jaime's hat trick lifts Valparaiso past Crown Point in regional semifinal

Jaime said the team just had to be strong with the ball.

“We just knew that the better team was going to win through their passing, and we had to go to the ball first, every single time and never give up throughout the whole game,” she said.

Kayla Green, Aubrey Brown and Amy Boynak added late goals for Valparaiso, while Chryssa Gagianas scored for Crown Point for the final count.

Green said the keys were playing with intensity and staying positive even after getting down 1-0.

“You can have 11 good players and a bench full of fantastic players, and if you can't work well together, you can't get the job done,” she said.

Green said they might have taken Crown Point lightly in the early going because of a 4-0 win over the Bulldogs in the regular season.

“You have to go out your hardest all the time, and I thought that we just needed that wake-up call to get the job done,” she said. “You can never look past your opponent.”

Crown Point came out the aggressor, and it paid off when JuJu Bozinovski knocked in a rebound in the 14th minute for a 1-0 lead. Gianna Witte got the assist.