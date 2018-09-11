Crown Point coach Chris Mikrut noticed the talented second-grader coming to camps almost as soon as he came to the Lake County hub in 2007.
What he didn’t know about Olivia Small then was how hard she would work when she got to high school.
“She is out there winning every single ball in the air, winning every first ball,” Mikrut said. “She’s not in it for stats. She’s in it because she just loves playing.”
The four-year varsity starter in the midfield does have two goals and five assists this season, bringing her career total to 11 and 11. Mikrut said if assists were tallied like hockey, where a pass to set up a pass that set up a goal gave her a point, Small’s total would be significantly higher.
“I’m pretty comfortable being in the middle and I really like distributing,” Small said. “I think I’ve always kind of had that visions to be able to look up and see those runs, see those plays that are possible.”
Crown Point (5-2-1, 2-2 Duneland Athletic Conference) hasn’t seen a facilitator like Small since 2012 Times Player of the Year Rachel Marczewski, Mikrut said.
The 5-foot-9 Small goes aggressively after everything, including into the air for balls that are often played more passively in the girls game.
“We’re not talking about a kid that has 40 goals in a season or even a career,” Mikrut said. “She’s just a kid that kind of makes everything happen.”
Perhaps that is why it took some time for the soccer community at large to notice Small. She didn’t really break out until last season’s Indiana Soccer Coaches Association all-district games.
“There were coaches that didn’t even know her,” Mikrut said. “What she was able to do in that showcase, just the work that she did, just impressed everybody and it gets her on the second team all-state.”
The Bulldogs midfield is an experienced one. Small said she’s been playing with Emmie McConnell since she was five. Defenders Leah Surufka and Libby Rockovits have been there the whole time, as well.
“We all just kind of know how each other plays,” Small said. “We all honestly really love each other and we’re all really good friends. I think that plays a major part in it, as well. We watch out for one another and take care of each other.”
Small plans to major in something related to health science in college. She’s seen interest from some colleges about soccer, including the University of Indianapolis.
But first, she wants to break C.P.’s five-year stretch without a regional title.
“I just want to have an amazing senior year,” Small said. “I just want to go out with a bang.”