Times top 10: Chesterton is area's girls soccer team to beat in 2021

Here's a look at the top 10 teams entering the 2021 season.
1. Chesterton
Although the regional runner-up Trojans lost a good share of their goal scoring due to graduation, they do return three of their four defensive backs and all-state goalkeeper Carley Balas. Coach Ben Forgey said, “We’re going to spread it around,” and will be led by junior Grace Bamber and senior Kaitlyn Kogl.
2. Valparaiso
The Vikings were 15-1 a year ago and will look to defend their Duneland Athletic Conference crown. Valpo returns a good chunk of its starting lineup including senior forward Kayla Green and senior defender Kailyn Smith. Coach Rob Cespedes said, “The girls are ready to go and are going to be impactful in the conference.”
3. Crown Point
The Bulldogs will look to improve on their 13-5-1 mark and have a deep team. They return two three-year starters on defense in seniors Abbey Chidsey and Gianna Witte and have a talented sophomore class. Times All-Area First Team selection junior forward Zoey Wells (17 goals, 11 assists) is also back. Coach Chris Mikrut said his team is “strong everywhere.”
4. Highland
The Trojans lost Hannah Wleklinski and Megan Shaw to graduation but return nine seniors. Coach Courtney Condes will rely on key players back from last year to step up, including sophomore forward Paige Wleklinski who looks to fill the void her sister left. Condes said her team will be all right.
5. Lake Central
The Indians will look to build on their 9-6 record from a year ago and be more of a factor in the DAC. Second-year coach Genna Noel has a young team but does welcome back eight seniors. Noel will count on senior defender Jillian Hearne for leadership and is expecting good play from sophomore midfielder Olivia Enyeart.
6. Munster
The Mustangs will once again be a favorite in the Northwest Crossroads Conference, finishing 5-0 in league a year ago and were 8-5 overall. They’ll need to replace the scoring from the graduation of all-state selection Alice Foley.
7. Andrean
The 59ers, who went 13-6 and won a Class A sectional a year ago, return their core group, including senior midfielder Bridget Sherman, who scored 15 goals. Also back is senior defender Mary Dravet. Coach Jeff Clapman said his squad is in pretty good shape and is up to the task of playing the Class 3A teams on the schedule.
8. Portage
The Indians return 16 seniors and should improve on their 5-11 mark from last year. “They’re really picking up on the style of play we’re coaching, and they want to turn some heads this year,” coach Hana Satka said.
9. Wheeler
Ashlee May Johnson takes over as coach for the Bearcats, replacing Bryan Murray, who is now coaching the boys team. Johnson is a Valpo High grad and was previously an assistant at her alma mater. She welcomes back six seniors, six sophomores and has six freshmen on the team. Collectively, they’ll look to replace Anna Capellari, who decided to play club soccer.
10. Boone Grove
The Wolves return just 4 starters, including all conference players Taylor Keenan, a junior forward, and junior goalkeeper Holly Kerr. Coach Ken Burbridge said while others say it could be a rebuilding year for Boone, his team is going to be competitive and is the favorite to win the Porter County Conference.
Players to watch
Here are the top players in the area (listed alphabetically)
Carley Balas, Sr., G, Chesterton; Grace Bamber, Sr., M, Chesterton; Skylar Bos, Jr., F, Covenant Christian; Mary Dravet, Sr., D, Andrean; Kayla Green, Sr., F, Valparaiso; Haley Hylek, Sr., F, Boone Grove; Sophia Jaime, Sr., M, Valparaiso; Emma Ruzycki, Jr., F, Lake Central; Lauren Wilson, Sr., F., Highland; Emily Wilusz, Sr., F, Portage.
Gallery: The Times' best prep sports photos of the 2020-21 school year
Our favorite photos from a photogenic prep sports season.
Our favorite photos from a photogenic fall prep sports season in the Region.
Our favorite photos from a photogenic winter prep sports season in the Region.
Our favorite photos from a photogenic spring prep sports season in the Region.