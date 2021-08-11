Times top 10: Chesterton is area's girls soccer team to beat in 2021

5. Lake Central

The Indians will look to build on their 9-6 record from a year ago and be more of a factor in the DAC. Second-year coach Genna Noel has a young team but does welcome back eight seniors. Noel will count on senior defender Jillian Hearne for leadership and is expecting good play from sophomore midfielder Olivia Enyeart.

6. Munster

The Mustangs will once again be a favorite in the Northwest Crossroads Conference, finishing 5-0 in league a year ago and were 8-5 overall. They’ll need to replace the scoring from the graduation of all-state selection Alice Foley.

7. Andrean

The 59ers, who went 13-6 and won a Class A sectional a year ago, return their core group, including senior midfielder Bridget Sherman, who scored 15 goals. Also back is senior defender Mary Dravet. Coach Jeff Clapman said his squad is in pretty good shape and is up to the task of playing the Class 3A teams on the schedule.

8. Portage

The Indians return 16 seniors and should improve on their 5-11 mark from last year. “They’re really picking up on the style of play we’re coaching, and they want to turn some heads this year,” coach Hana Satka said.

9. Wheeler