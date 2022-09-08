Valparaiso converts just enough to top visiting Munster

VALPARAISO — All it takes is one. Valparaiso got two.

The Vikings had plenty of chances at goals while hosting Munster Thursday. Only Hailey Stemple’s first-half shot and Aubrey Brown’s second-half one found nylon, though in their 2-0 victory.

“It’s always a goal of our’s (to convert more). We’ve been practicing all week. We’re practicing it in the games,” Vikings coach Rob Cespedes said. “We certainly did have a lot of different options to take shots and to look at different angles for passes to see those chances to score.”

Valparaiso dominated possession early, keeping the ball in its attacking third more often than not. The Vikings had several chances, including Kayla Norvath’s shot off the crossbar in the 24th minute. Several other shots were over and around the pipes in the first half, as well.

Valparaiso broke through just a few moments later when Stemple was in the right place for a rebound after a Vikings corner kick bounced around the box. Stemple found the net from about 20 yards.

“I just saw the opportunity and I took it. I saw that she was on the opposite side of the goal so I knew to aim it to the left,” Stemple said. “Luckily it went in and didn’t hit any of their defenders.”

The Mustangs (4-3-3) defense and goalie Olivia Kindt prevented another great Valparaiso scoring chance early in the second half. Kindt was caught slightly out of position with several players from both sides inside the goal area.

Kindt got a mit on one would-be score before a Munster defender pushed beyond the end line for a corner.

Vikings sophomore Claire dribbled through several Mustangs to get within about 12 yards of the net a few minutes later but her shot was also high.

“We knew that Munster was going to be tough. I feel like we always underestimate them because they’re a smaller school,” Stemple said. “We always end up having a good game with them. It’s always good competition. This game was the same.”

The teams play annually but Munster last beat Valparaiso in 2017. The Vikings beat the Mustangs in the last three meetings.

Kindt kept her team in all night. She finished with 6 saves.

“The Munster goalie is a great goalie. She doesn’t help the (converting goals) situation,” Cespedes said.

It’s the third straight win for Valparaiso (5-3-1), which was under .500 barely a week ago.

“We’re feeling pretty good. We’ve had a good past few games,” Stemple said. “We’ve playing tough, keeping our positivity up, keeping each other up and our technical work has been great. We’re feeling positive about the next few weeks.”

