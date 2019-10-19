SOUTH BEND – Valparaiso didn’t have to introduce itself to its opponent in Saturday’s Class 3A South Bend Adams Regional semifinals.
The Indiana State Coaches Association’s No. 13-ranked Vikings defeated No. 7 Penn in their third game of the season and were looking to knock off the Kingsmen once again and give themselves a chance to win back-to-back regional championships.
In the rematch, Valparaiso had opportunities to extend their season but wasn’t able to come away with a victory. After ending the game in 1-1 tie, and following a scoreless overtime period, Penn advanced to the regional title game by winning 3-2 on penalty kicks.
“It was a well-fought match,” Vikings coach Rob Cespedes said. “They really left everything out there, and unfortunately it just didn’t work our way. We had a lot of nice offensive attacks, and I think we (controlled) the better part of the game, but we just couldn’t finish. There’s not really much you can say.”
Senior defender Kelsi Carrico scored just her second goal of the year in the 23rd minute to give Penn (14-5-2) an early lead, which was the highlight of the first half. But after break, the Vikings responded to potentially keep their season alive.
After junior midfielder Morgan Catchur drew a foul a few yards outside the box, fellow junior Annelise Rubin stepped in for the free kick and delivered. The forward lined up a right-footed shot from roughly 20 yards out and sent it over the head of Kingsmen senior goalkeeper Isabella Costa and into the top right corner of the net.
“Obviously, we’ve been practicing those free kicks, and Annelise has been really good with her precision and her power on those,” Cespedes said. “She just did what she has been doing and really made a quality shot on that one.”
When the game moved onto penalty kicks, Valparaiso (13-4-3) sent all of its shots to the right side of the net, and Kingsmen senior goalkeeper Abbie Clay guessed right on three of them. Her final diving save came on an attempt from senior forward Shannon Catchur, and once she was able to get her hands on the ball and block the shot, Catchur dropped to her knees in defeat.
Despite failing to extend their season, Cespedes believes his players — especially the seniors — have no reason to hang their heads. During their careers, the Vikings took home three sectional titles and one regional crown.
“I think that there’s a lot of life lessons to (soccer), and they’ve experienced them,” Cespedes said. “They’ve experienced them through the losses like (Saturday), but they’ve also even experienced them through the victories like last year. They’ve got a little bit of everything, and I think that makes them more well-rounded people by the end of their four years.”
St. Joe too quick for Munster
From the start of the game, it was clear that South Bend St. Joseph was the aggressor in its regional semifinal matchup with Munster.
The Mustangs entered Saturday’s contest on a seven-game winning streak and hoped to leave South Bend with their fifth regional championship, but the No. 6 Indians ultimately proved to be too much.
South Bend St. Joseph scored in just the ninth minute of its 4-1 victory to advance to the regional championship and shut the door on Munster’s season. The Mustangs finished the year as the Northwest Crossroads Conference champions and also claimed their fourth consecutive sectional title and 11th overall in program history.
“I’m proud of them for not quitting at any point in the game and continuing to play,” Munster coach Valerie Pflum said. “The fire needed to be there the whole game, not just the last 15 minutes. But they’ve come a long way this season. At no point in the season or probably anywhere near the end of the season did anybody imagine we would be here.”
South Bend St. Joseph (16-2-1) scored two goals in the first half and two goals in the second half, while midfielder Alice Foley scored the lone goal for the Mustangs in the 62nd minute. She converted a free kick from roughly 30 yards out, and her right-footed shot helped her break a tie with freshman Anna Castillo and end the season with a team-high 12 goals.
“I was going to cross it at first,” Foley said. “But I kind of saw an open spot around the field, and I knew I could kick it around the wall, so I just went for it.”
Although her junior campaign didn’t conclude the way she wanted to, Foley thinks Munster’s season-ending loss can be used as motivation for her and the rest of the returning players. She added that she was disappointed to have played her last game with the senior class and that it will be hard to move on without them.
“We’re all like best friends on the team, so it’s going be sad for them to leave,” Foley said. “But we’ll just learn from it. We’ll know next year, especially because we’ll be seniors, so we’ll have a lot to fight for.”
Three players scored for South Bend St. Joseph, and one noticeable advantage the Indians had over the Mustangs (11-5-1) was speed. Pflum explained that even with the tough competition the Mustangs face in the Region, their opponent Saturday was unlike anything they’ve seen all year.
In order to be better equipped, Pflum said she will make a conscious effort to bolster Munster’s schedule.
“This is another one of those ‘Remember when?’ moments,” Pflum said. “Those seemed to get us going through the year, and obviously we’re going to try to add St. Joe to our regular season schedule to get prepared earlier, too.”