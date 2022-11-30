Valparaiso’s Kate Weber is The Times 2022 Girls Soccer Player of the Year

VALPARAISO — Kate Weber was one of the only Valparaiso players who had a defined role coming into this season.

The Vikings lost 12 players to graduation last year, many of whom were starters or at least significant contributors. There were a lot of questions coming into the fall.

“I knew it was going to be a fun year. I wasn’t worried but I knew it was going to be a little bit different,” Weber said. “We exceeded expectations, for sure. We were seen as the underdogs the whole way through. We definitely beat a lot of teams people weren’t expecting us to beat.”

Weber was the biggest part of that as she continued to do what she did before, only better. She paced her team with 14 goals and seven assists en route to Indiana Soccer Coaches Association First-Team All-State and Duneland Athletic Conference MVP honors.

The junior is also The Times Player of the Year.

“(What makes her special is) her work ethic. She works really, really hard,” coach Rob Cespedes said. “She’s dedicated a lot of time to improving her skills. When she sees that there’s something that she needs to hone in on and refine, she does it.”

Cespedes said he’s known Weber for a long time. He describes her as “proper, hard-working, well-educated, sweet and determined.”

He also called her versatile. Weber played primarily midfield and forward but is a capable defender and can even step in goal, if necessary.

“Not only as a sophomore, but also as a freshman she played on the varsity level. So with the experience that she had playing in very competitive games at a high level for at least two years, she certainly was able to help some of the girls that hadn’t had been in those positions,” Cespedes said. “They were able to feel more confident because there was a solid player who has been there before.”

It still took some time for the team to gel. At the end of August, Valparaiso was 2-3-1. Within those six games were matches with Penn, Mishawaka Marian, Chesterton and Northridge, all of which were ranked in the state for at least a portion of the year. Weber said she tried to be a leader from the jump and never gave up hope.

She and Aubrey Brown were named captains. They took on the responsibility of things like spreading the word about which color jersey the team would wear or making sure everyone was on time for practices and workouts.

“I knew being a returning starter I would have that role but even in my freshman and sophomore years I was always a quiet leader,” Weber said. “I knew this year I would have to have more of a voice.”

Slowly, things started to come together and the Vikings finished the regular season with a 5-0-2 stretch that included wins over Lake Central and Crown Point. Weber had seven goals and four assists during that run.

“She’s a captain so she has a presence on the field but she also has a title that goes with it,” Cespedes said. “I think she takes that heart and does her best to unify the team and make them feel like they’re heading in the right direction. If they’re heading in the wrong direction, she helps navigate them through that.”

Crown Point was the draw to open the postseason. The Bulldogs would eventually be the last area 3A team standing but it was Valparaiso that gave them the toughest game before the semistate.

The Vikings lost 5-3 in overtime. Weber said she tries not to think about it.

“There’s always the ‘What if?'” she said. “What if we went in a different formation or what if I stepped back to center back? It’s just motivation for next year.”

Cespedes believes Weber still has a lot of potential to grow as a player. They talk about little things she can refine to maximize her potential.

Nobody in the Porter County seat expects the trophy tap to be shut off for Weber anytime soon. The postseason honors aren’t what she's about, though.

“I don’t really think about it. It’s just motivation to be better and strive for the next accomplishment,” Weber said. “I’m a pretty confident player and person so I felt like I could achieve these things and obviously I did. I was really excited to find out.”

