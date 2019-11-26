Annelise Rubin has always had high expectations for herself in soccer, and so far she has lived up to them.
Valparaiso’s junior midfielder — who is The Times Girls Soccer Player of the Year — isn’t arrogant or cocky. Instead, the subtle confidence she exudes comes from years of honing her craft and expanding her skill set.
But even still, whenever a moment of self-doubt starts to creep in, she knows her older brother, Zach Rubin, will always be there to encourage her.
“He taught me a lot,” Annelise Rubin said. “He understands soccer better than anyone I know. After games he’d sit down with me and say, ‘You played well, but this is what you could have done a little better.’ I always try to take his advice and apply it to my game.”
Zach Rubin, who graduated in the spring, was also a midfielder for the Vikings and played for three seasons before a left hip injury sidelined him before the start of his senior campaign and prematurely ended his prep career. Although he wasn’t able to continue competing, he is thrilled to see his little sister making a name for herself in the Region.
Both of them remember battling in the backyard as kids and never wanting to surrender any bragging rights. Back then, Zach Rubin was certain that his younger sibling could be a great player. It just took some time for it to come together.
“We always knew she was extremely talented,” said Zach Rubin, who is now an undergraduate student at Purdue. “To see her playing this well, it’s almost like living my dream, too, because I thought I could potentially get there.”
This year, Annelise Rubin led Valparaiso to a three-way tie for the Duneland Athletic Conference title and its second consecutive Class 3A sectional championship with a thrilling road win over rival Chesterton.
The junior erupted for 23 goals and 12 assists in 18 games, compared to 12 goals and eight assists through her first two years combined. She notched a career-high five goals in a shutout road win over Michigan City and recorded an assist in eight straight games. Her most impressive performances always seemed to come against top competition.
During an early season matchup with Penn, which has won 13 consecutive sectional championships, Annelise Rubin scored a goal in the second half to help the Vikings down the Kingsmen 2-1.The two programs squared off again in the regional semifinals, and with the stakes much higher, Valparaiso’s leader remained unfazed.
After Penn took an early lead, Annelise Rubin responded in the 37th minute on a free kick. The junior’s right-footed shot from roughly 20 yards out sailed over the outstretched arms of Penn senior goalkeeper Isabella Costa and into the back of the net.
Despite falling to the Kingsmen on penalty kicks, Vikings coach Rob Cespedes believes Annelise Rubin’s accuracy on her game-tying goal — just below the crossbar and into the top right corner — is a testament to her countless hours of dedication.
“For her to be able to have that type of pressure in a game that’s at that level, and know that there’s a lot of responsibility on her, and she’s able to follow through, that’s great,” Cespedes said. “And to know we have her for another year after all of these experiences that she’s had since her freshman year, that’s only going to help.”
Now that the season is over, Annelise Rubin, who was named the DAC Most Valuable Player, is ready to take another step individually and collectively next fall. Throughout her career, the junior has been a part of three sectional titles and one regional championship but isn't satisfied.
“We’re going to be very motivated,” Annelise Rubin said. “We have big dreams, and we feel like we can achieve all of them because our bond is strong.”