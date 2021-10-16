Valparaiso's season ends in regional championship against South Bend St. Joseph

GOSHEN — Valparaiso wasn’t supposed to be there.

The Vikings dealt with injuries early in the season. At the end of August, they were 2-4 and had just lost to rival Chesterton. It wasn't the position in which they'd have liked to be.

Valparaiso overcame all that, though, to advance to the Class 3A regional final Saturday in Goshen. It played with South Bend St. Joseph for 80 minutes but came up short, 1-0.

“I think we laid it all out and did really well. I’m glad we made it this far. We weren’t expected to and I think we blew everyone away with how far we’ve come,” senior Kailyn Smith said. “I wish we could’ve gone farther but I definitely think we laid it all out on the field.”

Valparaiso got to this point in part by avenging that loss to Chesterton in the sectional championship.

“They played a great game. They had a wonderful season, coming out and winning the sectional, winning the (regional semifinal against Crown Point),” Valparaiso coach Rob Cespedes said.