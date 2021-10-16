Valparaiso's season ends in regional championship against South Bend St. Joseph

GOSHEN — Valparaiso wasn’t supposed to be there.
The Vikings dealt with injuries early in the season. At the end of August, they were 2-4 and had just lost to rival Chesterton. It wasn't the position in which they'd have liked to be.
Valparaiso overcame all that, though, to advance to the Class 3A regional final Saturday in Goshen. It played with South Bend St. Joseph for 80 minutes but came up short, 1-0.
“I think we laid it all out and did really well. I’m glad we made it this far. We weren’t expected to and I think we blew everyone away with how far we’ve come,” senior Kailyn Smith said. “I wish we could’ve gone farther but I definitely think we laid it all out on the field.”
Valparaiso got to this point in part by avenging that loss to Chesterton in the sectional championship.
“They played a great game. They had a wonderful season, coming out and winning the sectional, winning the (regional semifinal against Crown Point),” Valparaiso coach Rob Cespedes said.
The Indians (17-2-1) broke through in the 56th minute when senior Ella Scott found some space just outside the box on the right side. She went to the far upper corner to beat Vikings goalie Brianna Shudick.
Shudick had seven saves in the match.
“She played a very good game. She’s played great the entire season,” Cespedes said.
St. Joseph beat Valparaiso 1-0 during a regular-season match on Sept. 11. It was similarly paced, Smith said. The Vikings (16-6) were No. 20 in the final Indiana Soccer Coaches Association 3A poll. The Indians were No. 9.
“They’re a great team. They have very good range from outside. I think we, as a defense, play very well. I think our offense gave it their all,” Smith said. “At the end of the day, it just came down to shots and they have a great goalie. We were just unlucky today. I definitely think if we played them again, we could win.”
Saturday’s game was back and forth in the first half, with neither side controlling possession. In the second half, St. Joseph was more often on the attack. The Indians had eight shots to the Vikings three.
St. Joseph goalie Peyton Hull had three important saves and got in front of several Valparaiso crosses, including one that spoiled a late chance for the Vikings.
“Toward the end of the season, we really came together and clicked. We really blew everyone away,” Smith said. “Even we were surprised.”