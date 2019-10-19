PLYMOUTH — Wheeler had been in this position before, two years in a row to be exact.
The Indiana State Coaches Association’s No. 5-ranked Bearcats entered Saturday night’s Class 2A Plymouth Regional championship with two consecutive Class A regional titles under their belt. But their leader wasn’t sure if she was even going to play against No. 6 Mishawaka Marian.
“I just have some stomach problems that I haven’t figured out yet. It’s been going on for a couple of months now,” senior forward Riley Garcia said. “It was already 6:30, and I was still sitting in (the bathroom). I took more medicine. So that and adrenaline, and just the thought that this could be my last game, kept me going.”
With Wheeler trailing by a goal with less than a minute to play, Garcia had a chance to tie the game after receiving a long pass inside the box. But just before she could get her foot on it, Knights goalkeeper Adrienne Weyers gathered the ball and denied Garcia a chance to score and extend her last prep season.
Weyers’ heads-up play helped Marian hold on for 2-1 victory and claim its seventh regional title, while also handing Wheeler its first loss of the season.
“We weren’t sure what was going to happen (with Garcia),” Wheeler coach Bryan Murray said. “She had to be honest, and if she couldn’t go, then we weren’t going to play her. But she said, ‘I wanna go.’ Riley Garcia is an all-state player for a reason, and she’s got guts that a lot of people don’t have.”
Marian (16-4-2) jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead behind forward Olivia White, whose blazing speed was on full display throughout the entire game. She orchestrated the first score with a long run down the right sideline, and just as the ball was about to go past the end line and out of bounds, the junior fired it across the box.
Bearcats goalkeeper Kyla Chevalier had a chance to corral the shot but bobbled the save, which allowed sophomore forward Mia Garatoni to score off of the rebound and put the Knights on the board just 49 seconds into the game.
In the seventh minute, White proved to be a catalyst once again by scoring a short goal off of a deflection.
“That kind of pace, we’ve not seen,” Murray said. “When you can play a ball to somebody who is running on and can outrun your entire team to a corner flag and come in — I mean, she’s ridiculous.”
With the season in the balance, sophomore Anna Capellari scored in the 14th minute to give Wheeler (16-1-3) some much needed momentum. However, it turned out to be the team’s final goal of the year.
Garcia rocketed a potential game-tying goal off of the crossbar in the 38th minute, and Capellari’s strong shot off of the rebound was denied on a diving save from Weyers.
“They very physical, and they were very fast,” Capellari said. “They knew exactly what they were doing. They were on the ball the whole time, and they definitely made things hard for me and Riley up top.”
Despite the loss, Garcia made it clear that the Bearcats' season was still special.
“I’m really happy with how far we got because a lot of people didn’t think we were going to make it out of sectionals (after moving up to Class 2A),” Garcia said. “We still did, and we made it to the regional championship. I think it says a lot about us and just who we are and how we play.”