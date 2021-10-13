Youth infusion propels Hanover Central to historic season, which ends in regional semifinal loss to West Lafayette

CEDAR LAKE — Emmi Doty and her Hanover Central teammates always knew their season was likely to end in tears.

The playoffs are unforgiving, and so was a talented West Lafayette team, which rode a late goal to a 2-1 victory in Wednesday night’s regional semifinal.

But Hanover Central can hang its hat on a remarkable 15-3 campaign in which the team won the Greater South Shore conference championship and the program’s second sectional title in program history.

For Doty, who racked up a team-high 35 assists in 18 games, the season was proof that Hanover Central can be an area powerhouse.

“It came down to just working together and being positive,” Doty said. “Our main goal was sectionals, and we got that accomplished, so we’re all very satisfied with ourselves. We played a really good game tonight that we’re proud of.”

West Lafayette (13-4-1) struck first thanks to a 27th-minute goal from sophomore midfielder Sarah Werth, but the Wildcats clawed back after the halftime break.

The team broke the huddle on a deafening, defiant, “HC!” and as they went back to work.