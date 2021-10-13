Youth infusion propels Hanover Central to historic season, which ends in regional semifinal loss to West Lafayette

CEDAR LAKE — Emmi Doty and her Hanover Central teammates always knew their season was likely to end in tears.
The playoffs are unforgiving, and so was a talented West Lafayette team, which rode a late goal to a 2-1 victory in Wednesday night’s regional semifinal.
But Hanover Central can hang its hat on a remarkable 15-3 campaign in which the team won the Greater South Shore conference championship and the program’s second sectional title in program history.
For Doty, who racked up a team-high 35 assists in 18 games, the season was proof that Hanover Central can be an area powerhouse.
“It came down to just working together and being positive,” Doty said. “Our main goal was sectionals, and we got that accomplished, so we’re all very satisfied with ourselves. We played a really good game tonight that we’re proud of.”
West Lafayette (13-4-1) struck first thanks to a 27th-minute goal from sophomore midfielder Sarah Werth, but the Wildcats clawed back after the halftime break.
The team broke the huddle on a deafening, defiant, “HC!” and as they went back to work.
“We encouraged each other, we hyped each other up and were talking about how well we’ve been playing and how we were going to keep playing well, no matter what,” senior goalkeeper Brianna Kraus said. “We knew it was going to be a great game whether we won or we lost, and we left it all out there.”
Star freshman forward Kiara Desiderio came through in the 65th minute with a moment of brilliance, beating West Lafayette’s goalkeeper with a beautiful strike to even the score. The Hanover Central crowd erupted with glee, and Desiderio was mobbed by celebrating teammates.
It was goal No. 52 on the season for Desidierio, and just the response the Wildcats needed from one of the country's top goalscorers.
Hanover Central coach Jim Pattison said the energy out of the break came from his upperclassmen, who didn’t want their careers to end on Wednesday night.
“That says a lot about my upperclassmen,” Pattison said. “They came out and they never gave up. We knew they were going to get pressure. I knew at the beginning of the second half they were going to ride off that and so we had to balance that out in the beginning, get past that and create some pressure of our own.”
But the game was ultimately decided by West Lafayette freshman Malavika Sujith, whose strike in the 75th minute sank the surging Wildcats. A few late chances materialized for Hanover Central, but it couldn’t muster a second equalizer before the final whistle.
Pattison said he saw his team run out of steam, and after a few traded chances, Sujith’s breakthrough was decisive.
“We need to get deeper on the bench,” Pattison said. “We need to develop more younger players so we don’t get them gassed, but they’re used to it.”
Hanover Central opened the season at a blistering pace, outscoring opponents 81-12 in an 11-game win streak before running out of steam in back-to-back losses to Lowell and Highland during a stretch of nine games in 13 days.
Pattison knew his team was special well before the end of that run.
Budding stars like Doty and Desiderio have him predicting a very bright future for girls soccer at Hanover Central.
“(Doty) is an amazing athlete, a fierce competitor,” Pattison said. “I’m really happy the way we’re looking going forward. We’re young. For Hanover soccer, you see the new (athletic) building going up around here and the new athletic practice fields we’ve got going on the far west side (of the school). It’s going to be a really nice facility.”
Kraus, who won the varsity goalkeeping job earlier in the season, was grateful to go out on a strong note, even if the season ended in defeat. As one of nine seniors whose high school careers came to a close, she’ll look back on her time with the Wildcats with a smile.
“I think I’ll remember the (4-1 Griffith) game, the (5-3) win against Wheeler, that’ll be a memory forever,” Kraus said. “And all the girls, all the fun times we’ve had at practice. Everything.
"From the very beginning I knew these two and (sophomore midfielder) Skylar Ferry, they were going to change the culture of this team. They have great attitudes, they couldn’t wait to come to practice, and they practiced hard and played hard. Tonight pretty much proved they could play with anybody.”
The Wildcats destroyed New Prairie 10-1 in the sectional semis before shutting out Griffith 3-0 in the sectional final on Saturday, earning the program’s first sectional crown since 2011.
Doty, who is also Hanover Central’s junior varsity football kicker, is determined to take the Wildcats right back to the same stage next fall.
“I thought we had an amazing run,” Doty said. “It was a much better season than last year.”
Reflecting on the raw emotion that accompanies the final defeat of senior year, as was the case for Kraus, Doty knows time will fly. Someday soon, she’ll be one of the seniors.
“We’re gonna miss them a lot,” Doty said. “And it sucks to think that in two years I’m gonna be in the same spot as they are. Half my high school seasons are over now.”
Before that, Doty plans to do a lot more scoring, assisting and winning.