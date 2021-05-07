Given chance to start, Crown Point closer shuts out Munster

CROWN POINT — Having mostly taken on the closing role for Crown Point this season, junior pitcher Eric Santaguida has become comfortable taking the mound in pressure packed situations.

The challenge he faced in the second inning against Munster on Friday, however, was unlike any he’d been against before.

Santaguida, making his first true high school start, loaded the bases with Mustangs with only one out and an early two-run lead. Relying on past experience working out of jams he’d walked into not of his own doing as a reliever, Santaguida said he focused on remaining calm while getting out of his own trouble.

It worked.

Santaguida proceeded to field a grounder shot right back to him and made the heads up play of forcing the runner from third out at home. He then prompted another ground ball to the right side of the diamond and hustled to first base to cover and get the putout to end the only real threat he faced all day in throwing a shutout to lead Crown Point to a 5-0 win.

“Eric’s been a closer for us, but we really wanted to see him as a starter,” Crown Point coach Steve Strayer said. “Obviously what you saw is he did an awesome job. We couldn’t have asked for a better effort from him.”