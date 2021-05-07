Given chance to start, Crown Point closer shuts out Munster

CROWN POINT — Having mostly taken on the closing role for Crown Point this season, junior pitcher Eric Santaguida has become comfortable taking the mound in pressure packed situations.
The challenge he faced in the second inning against Munster on Friday, however, was unlike any he’d been against before.
Santaguida, making his first true high school start, loaded the bases with Mustangs with only one out and an early two-run lead. Relying on past experience working out of jams he’d walked into not of his own doing as a reliever, Santaguida said he focused on remaining calm while getting out of his own trouble.
It worked.
Santaguida proceeded to field a grounder shot right back to him and made the heads up play of forcing the runner from third out at home. He then prompted another ground ball to the right side of the diamond and hustled to first base to cover and get the putout to end the only real threat he faced all day in throwing a shutout to lead Crown Point to a 5-0 win.
“Eric’s been a closer for us, but we really wanted to see him as a starter,” Crown Point coach Steve Strayer said. “Obviously what you saw is he did an awesome job. We couldn’t have asked for a better effort from him.”
Santaguida gave up just two hits and walked one while also striking out eight in his first “true” start. He also pitched the first inning of Crown Point’s win against Merrillville earlier this week as a tune up but hadn’t ever gone more than a few innings out of the bullpen in high school before throwing Friday’s shutout.
Santaguida admitted feeling a bit winded given that he’s not used to throwing nearly as many pitches as he did against Munster but that the adrenaline kept him going. He’d been asking for the chance to start and made good on his first opportunity.
“I really loved it,” Santaguida said. “I just had the momentum going early, and even after that jam (in the second) I followed up with three shut down innings. I was able to start things and close it, too.”
Santaguida credited his location for keeping Munster (12-8) on its heels throughout the game. He didn’t leave any mistakes over the plate and as a result kept the ball on the ground most of the night.
“I was locating it well and just came out with a grit knowing I was there to get them out,” he said.
Strayer already has at least one proven starting pitching commodity in senior Will Pettit but said between Santaguida and junior Gabe Stout that he was increasingly optimistic about the options he’ll have down the stretch.
The Bulldogs (13-5) will likely need to lean on a combination of all three if they are to make a run come sectionals, and Strayer knows it.
“I think we’re starting to figure things out,” Strayer said. “We’ve got two weeks. If we keep getting better I think we’ll have a shot at making a run”
Santaguida’s standout performance came amid a scary evening for his battery mate, junior Carter Cleve.
Cleve collided head first with a Munster middle infielder while stealing second base in the second inning which resulted in a neck injury and Cleve being taken off the field on a stretcher after nearly 20 minutes laying on the ground with Crown Point’s athletic trainer.
Strayer said Cleve is expected to be fine but that they were being precautionary given the nature of neck injuries. Cleve was alert and able to move.
“He should be alright,” Strayer said. “We’re all praying that he’ll be fine.”