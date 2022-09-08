Cori Schultz is Chesterton's golfing hoopster

CHESTERTON — Cori Schultz is a basketball player who happens to golf. That’s how the Chesterton sophomore describes herself and the Trojans are all right with that.

“(Golf) is really just something to do. I’m really just a basketball player. That’s where most of my goals are. My drive to win is in basketball more,” Schultz said. “I think I’m competitive (in golf), just not as much. It’s more with myself. It’s not with other teams. It’s about beating my last score.”

Schulz played with the Chesterton hoops varsity team as a freshman. She’s also on the high-level City Elite club team.

On the hardwood, Schultz considers herself a team-first player. She said it’s hard to bring that out on the links. She can’t exactly pass the club to an open teammate.

Golf does have its advantages, though.

“I like playing by myself. I don’t have to have someone else to count on,” she said. “It’s just me. I really enjoy that.”

The golf season has been up and down for Schultz. She carded her personal best round, a 47 over nine holes. But she also fell off the varsity roster for a point. She took a private lesson that she says got her off track but that’s behind her.

“She’s a fighter. She’s going to give you 100% no matter what sport it is,” Trojans coach Toby Gentry said. “(She’s a) sweet person, too. She’ll do everything she can to beat you but she's going to respect you afterward.”

Basketball – and an injury suffered on the court – got in the way of golf this summer. Schultz said she didn’t play a round until the high school season started.

She almost didn’t play at all. Some of the soccer players approached her to fill the team’s goalkeeping need. Schultz considered it, or even playing both sports simultaneously. Ultimately, she chose golf.

“If (Gentry) stopped coaching, I don’t think I would play golf,” Schultz said. “He’s just so great. He’s a great person overall. I consider him almost a second dad. I could go to him for absolutely anything.”

Gentry said he likes to give golfers respect until they give him a reason not to. It’s that approach that resonates with Schultz.

She started playing golf at Gentry’s urging in middle school. It’ll always be her second sport but she has no plans to stop anytime soon, even if it becomes more recreational than competitive at some point.

“Sometimes I think about how good I could be if I would’ve started really young,” she said. “I’m fine where I’m at, though. I can still get there.”

Schultz has the athleticism to get there, by all accounts. Gentry said one of the biggest things it does for her is to help in recovering after a bad shot. She’s taller and fluid enough in her movement to hit her long irons well.

“She has one of the better swings on the team and she doesn’t work at it as much,” Gentry said. "I’ve seen her grow up, watching her play in seventh grade, watching her in basketball and volleyball, she just has a natural instinct for every sport she plays.”

How good could Schultz be if she dedicated herself to golf? She thinks she could be “really, really good.” Gentry thinks she could compete for the No. 1 spot with the Trojans.

Before she leaves Chesterton, she just might.

“She’s that good at everything she does. If she picked up a softball bat, she’d probably hit it 300 feet,” Gentry said. “She’s just one of those kids, born with it.”