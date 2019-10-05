No matter the circumstances, Crown Point junior Delaney Adams has built a reputation for always enjoying the moment.
It’s evident when she plays softball for the Bulldogs in the spring. And even on a tough 18th hole Saturday at Prairie View Golf Course, her upbeat personality shined through.
After sending an errant shot into a crowd of people, Adams regrouped and finished off her day with a team-low 84. From her perspective, there was no point in sulking. She was wrapping up her second straight state finals appearance, and nothing would ruin that experience for her.
“I was thinking, ‘This is my 18th hole of the state finals, it’s a beautiful day, everything is good,” Adams said with a laugh. “And then no one was clapping as I finished, and I go, ‘Why aren’t you clapping? This is my last hole!’ And then everyone started laughing and clapping. It was pretty funny.”
Crown Point coach Jennifer Vinovich praised Adams for her resiliency and added that most players would have been embarrassed. But then again, Adams isn’t most players. The junior guided the Bulldogs to an 11th place finish with a two-day score of 723, one spot higher than last year at Prairie View.
Adams’ two-score of 168 also helped her finish 32nd as an individual, compared to a tie for 40th last season. Vinovich called the junior an “all-star” and said the improvement she displayed couldn’t have happened to a better person.
“She led the team in almost every aspect,” Vinovich said. “She just has a fantastic attitude. She was the true MVP of the weekend for us.”
Vinovich also gave a lot of credit to Sydney Weiner, the Bulldogs’ lone senior, for helping the team get back to the state finals. Despite losing her to graduation in next spring, Vinovich said she is excited to continue working with the other four returners golfers.
“I’m pleased that we moved up from last year,” Vinovich said. “But our goal was the top 10.”
Seniors guide Lake Central
The Indians narrowly missed a trip to the state finals last season, losing to Crown Point in a playoff at the Lafayette Jefferson Regional. But this year, Lake Central bounced back with a second-place regional finish — highlighted by a season-low team score of 335 — to punch its ticket to Prairie View.
You have free articles remaining.
With an opportunity to compete in the last meet of the season, the Indians took advantage by posting a two-day team score of 744 to finish in 12th place. Seniors Danielle Colantuono and Sarah Sanders led the way with two-day scores of 170 and 172, respectively, and both shot a few strokes lower in Round 2.
“They worked so hard all year — during the season, in the offseason — and I just kept telling them that this is something that not everybody gets to experience,” Lake Central coach Andy Gurnak said. “To get here with this team, and having them be the senior leaders this year, it was just an awesome experience, and I’m extremely happy for them.”
Thomas, Skibinski settle in for Michigan City
Wolves coach Drew White hoped that after going through some rough patches in Round 1, his two players would relax a bit on the last day of the state finals.
He got his wish.
Michigan City’s top two golfers, junior Lia Thomas and sophomore Taylor Skibinski, both posted better scores on Saturday than they did on Friday. Thomas’ two-day score of 164 put her in a tie for 27th, while Skibinski finished with a two-day score of 173 and tied for 51st.
The junior shot a 78 in Round 2, which included two birdies, and White believes her individual performance was a memorable way to cap off an overall standout season.
“They both did particularly well, and Lia played her heart out (Saturday),” White said. “Obviously, she was much happier about Friday than she was about Saturday. Breaking up into the top 30 is really big for Lia, and I’m really proud of her.”
After going to Prairie View two years in row because of strong individuals, White's goal is to help a few more of his players improve so that the Wolves can bring their entire team.
But before he starts looking too far ahead, White knows qualifying for state — as an individual or team — is not a guarantee, so he encouraged Thomas and Skibinski to soak in their coveted opportunity.
“It’s one of those things where once you go, you kind of expect to go back,” White said. “But you can’t take any trip like this for granted.”