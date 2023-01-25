Crown Point resident earns college scholarship for caddying

Sean Ward started caddying in 2019. He didn't realize how much that decision would end up impacting his life.

Ward, a Crown Point resident, had gotten a job at Ridge Country Club because a few of his cousins had done it and said it was a good way to make some money. Now, four years removed from that choice, Ward has that job as a caddie to thank for the Western Golf Association's Chick Evans Scholarship that will cover his full housing and tuition at college for four years.

Ward is one of 70 Chicagoland students to receive the award this year — and the only one from the Region.

When Ward first started as a caddie, he saw it as a summer job where he could get better at communicating with people. Then, last fall the Chick Evans Scholarship application opened, and he was quick to apply.

The scholarship, which first began supporting students in 1930, has helped send over 11,000 people to college since its inception.

The WGA "promotes the use of caddies and supports the Evans Scholars Foundation’s efforts to award full tuition and housing college scholarships to hardworking caddies with limited financial means," according to its website. "The Evans Scholars Program provides academic, professional and social resources that help students maintain a cumulative 3.4 GPA and 95 percent graduation rate."

Before Thanksgiving, Ward had an interview that left him feeling more confident, but still unconvinced, he would receive the scholarship. Then, on Dec. 13, he sat down with his mother to open a package. When it was revealed he'd be a Chick Evans scholar, Ward said he felt relief.

It was especially meaningful that he was able to open it with his mom.

"She made a lot of sacrifices," Ward said. "From a young age, she'd be driving me back and forth from the course."

Ward provided the WGA with a list of his top five schools, and they'll let him know early in the spring which school he's headed to. His list includes Indiana, Purdue, Missouri, Kansas and Illinois.

In college, Ward plans to study finance. He's not quite sure what he wants to do after that. Maybe being a portfolio manager, he said, even staying involved in sports if it's at all possible.

Wildly enough, Ward wasn't a golfer when he started as a caddie. He later joined the Crown Point golf team. Now, he said, golf will always be a part of his life.

Ward doesn't want to be the only one to benefit from the Chick Evans Scholarship. One of the senior's long-term plans is to become an advocate for the WGA and the financial help they can provide to students at Crown Point.

