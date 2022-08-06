Crown Point's Kenzie Wilson wins second tournament, Lake Central wins third straight as team

ST. JOHN — Kenzie Wilson has come back to high school golf in a big way.

The Crown Point senior has won each of her first two tournaments, taking both the Crown Point Invitational Wednesday and then duplicating that feat Friday in the Lake Central Girls Golf Invitational at Palmira.

Wilson didn’t play with the high school team the last two years, choosing to play individual tournaments instead. As a freshman, she missed some of the season with a rotator cuff injury.

As a result, she’s only played Palmira a few times. She posted an 81, tying Lake Central’s Kamyran Golec. Wilson won the handicap hole criteria tiebreaker.

“I feel like I could’ve done a little better but we have our days, I guess,” Wilson said.

The experience of playing outside of the usual high school format prepared her for the grind that the early golf season can be. Wilson also won Crown Point’s invite Wednesday at White Hawk Country Club. The Bulldogs will play in the state preview in Carmel on Saturday.

“I’m used to playing tournaments, even two-day tournaments, so it’s not been that bad,” she said. “It feels good to be able to play for your school. It’s my senior year. It’s good to be back.”

Golec and the Indians were playing their fourth event in as many days. They took their third straight team title, winning with a 340 team score. Lake Central also won the West Lafayette Invitational on Thursday and the Crown Point Invitational on Wednesday.

The Indians returned their entire varsity lineup this year.

“We’ve improved a lot. We’re definitely doing better than last year already,” Golec said. “I think it definitely boosts our confidence (to win three straight) and it really helps us in the next match.”

Golec had a pair of triple bogeys on the back nine, including on her final hole. She admitted after the round that Lake Central’s rigorous week, which included four events, had her a little fatigued.

“I came in with a 78 and ended with an 81,” she said. “I still feel like I shot good. I wish I would’ve shot a little lower. Those two triples killed me but overall, this is the best I’ve shot at Palmira in a really long time.”

Lake Central had two other golfers finish in the top five, with Claire Sawyer’s 84 good for fourth and Isabelle Urbanski’s 85 enough for fifth.

Alexis Schmidt, from Munster, was third with an 82. The Mustangs were also third, as a team, at 359.

Valparaiso was fourth at 362, followed by Kankakee Valley with a 396. The Kougars were without Brynlee DeBoard, a state qualifier last year. She missed the event for a family obligation.