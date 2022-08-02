Girls golf: 5 things to watch heading into the season

Here's a look at some storylines for the 2022 girls golf season:

1. Valparaiso top team

Valparaiso is likely the team to beat in the Region, with a formidable top three in Faith Lee, Norah Rossman and Leah Rhibordy.

2. Michigan City reloading

Michigan City has a run of four straight seasons with at least one individual state qualifier. Four-time advancer Taylor Skibinski graduated, though. Coach Drew White’s daughter Natalie will be the Wolves’ No. 1. The sophomore cut 15 strokes last season and dad thinks she can do the same again.

3. New coaches in Duneland

Two Duneland Athletic Conference powers will have new coaches. Bri VanderWoude, an assistant a year ago, takes over at Crown Point. Matt Kirkpatrick will lead LaPorte. VanderWoude played golf at Lake Central and then Valparaiso University, where she was also an assistant coach.

4. Lake Central on the rise

Lake Central brings back all five from last year’s regional-qualifying group, led by seniors Kamyran Golec, Olivia Safranek, Ryane O’Neill and Isabel Urbanski. The Indians could challenge the Vikings in the DAC.

5. DeBoard back for more

Brynlee DeBoard made history for Kankakee Valley last season, becoming the first player in program history to qualify for state. The junior is back to chase another trip downstate, as well as to defend her Northwest Crossroads Conference title.