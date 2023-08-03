With the 2023 girls golf season underway, here’s a look at some of the top storylines to look out for.

DeBoard’s run at state

As a sophomore, Brynlee DeBoard made history as the first golfer out of Kankakee Valley to qualify for state. Last season she did it again, this time finishing tied for 16th, 17 shots back of the lead.

In 2023, DeBoard could be due for a big showing at state. She opened the season with a comfortable win at the Rensselaer Invite, posting an even-par 72.

LC set to impress

Lake Central graduated five seniors from last year’s state-qualifying squad but figure to be near the top of the Duneland Athletic Conference again in 2023.

Claire Sawyer is the Indians lone senior. She’ll be joined by fellow All-Conference selection from a season ago Allie Huppenthal.

LC coach Andy Gurnak was impressed with growth from junior Macy Urbanski, saying, “(she’s) made significant strides and will be one of my better rookies this year.”

LaPorte’s three stars

LaPorte opened 2023 with a win at the Michigan City Invitational and followed it with third at the Plymouth Invite. Much of the Slicers early success can be attributed to Kamryn Kubik, Molly Menne and Dana McQuarters.

Kubik has opened the season with a medalist-earning 69 at Michigan City and followed it with an 88 at Plymouth. Meene has tallied an 78 and 88 thus far. McQuarters has a 78 and 90 to her name so far.

Valpo is back

Valparaiso finished 16th in the state in 2022 and its top two finishers at the state tourney are back for more in 2023.

Seniors Norah Rossmann and Faith Lee return to a Viking team that once again is positioned to make a run at not just a DAC title, but a regional crown and a trip to state.

Mustangs eye sectional

Munster came close to a sectional crown last season, edging out programs like Crown Point and Andrean en route to a second place finish. This season the Mustangs are set to make another run.

On Wednesday, Munster topped Hanover Central to start its season 1-0.

Returners from last year’s team Alexis Schmidt and Josephine Zangrilli will be helped by freshman Hannah Ingersoll in their pursuit of hardware in the Northwest Crossroads Conference and beyond.

Gallery: Valparaiso girls golf sectional IHSAA Valparaiso girls golf sectional IHSAA Valparaiso girls golf sectional IHSAA Valparaiso girls golf sectional IHSAA Valparaiso girls golf sectional IHSAA Valparaiso girls golf sectional IHSAA Valparaiso girls golf sectional IHSAA Valparaiso girls golf sectional IHSAA Valparaiso girls golf sectional IHSAA Valparaiso girls golf sectional IHSAA Valparaiso girls golf sectional IHSAA Valparaiso girls golf sectional IHSAA Valparaiso girls golf sectional IHSAA Valparaiso girls golf sectional IHSAA Valparaiso girls golf sectional IHSAA Valparaiso girls golf sectional IHSAA Valparaiso girls golf sectional IHSAA Valparaiso girls golf sectional IHSAA Valparaiso girls golf sectional IHSAA Valparaiso girls golf sectional IHSAA Valparaiso girls golf sectional IHSAA Valparaiso girls golf sectional IHSAA Valparaiso girls golf sectional IHSAA Valparaiso girls golf sectional IHSAA Valparaiso girls golf sectional IHSAA Valparaiso girls golf sectional IHSAA Valparaiso girls golf sectional IHSAA Valparaiso girls golf sectional IHSAA Valparaiso girls golf sectional IHSAA Valparaiso girls golf sectional IHSAA Valparaiso girls golf sectional Gallery