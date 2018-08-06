In addition to Lake Central, here are five girls golf teams to keep an eye on this fall:
Valparaiso
The Vikings are loaded and are led by junior Wynne Aldrich, who finished tied for 11th at the state finals last year. Also back are seniors Grace Cusson and Claire Lee. They helped Valparaiso place 10th at state in 2017.
Crown Point
The Bulldogs look to improve on a year ago when their young team qualified for the regional. Back for C.P. are sophomore twins Delaney and Madelyn Adams along with junior Sydney Weiner.
Munster
Last year’s No. 1 player, Euna Lee, moved to California, but coach Bill Smitka welcomes back seniors Emma Ladd and Alex Rowady, junior Mirela Jeknic, and sophomores Anaya Sharma and Becky Jones from a squad that won the Northwest Crossroads Conference and took second at the sectional.
Portage
The Indians were third in the Valparaiso Sectional last year and return four of their top five players from the regional-qualifying team. Seniors Hannah Doell, Gina Kapinos, Peyton Panozzo and Olivia Wood provide experience. Wood fired an 82 in the regional.
Griffith
The Panthers return regional qualifier Catherine Brzycki, a junior, along with classmate Melanie Meyer. Seniors Kirsten Edwards and Rebekka Rex will look to step up into the open positions.