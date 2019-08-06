Girls golf season officially began Friday, and Skye Lipke was all smiles when she arrived at River Pointe Country Club for the first practice of the year.
Hobart’s No. 1 golfer shared a few laughs with her team and looked genuinely happy as her senior campaign began, which is the exact opposite of how she appeared at the end of her junior season.
Last year at the Lake Central Sectional, Lipke found herself in a three-way tie on the 18th hole with only two individual spots left to advance to the Lafayette Jefferson Regional.
She held her own in a double playoff against Hammond Academy’s Hannah Heller and Highland’s Carly Stone but ultimately fell one stroke short of moving on. Lipke held back tears following the dramatic defeat, and Brickies coach Gary Roach believes her disappointment back then can be used as extra motivation now.
“I think it was like a wake up moment,” said Roach, who is entering his third season with the program. “I could see when she walked off that it really hurt her. I hope that she takes that memory and applies it positively this year. My goal is to have two players advance out of regionals.”
Lipke has been a four-year starter at Hobart, and Roach said she has done a great job of leading a small program. The Brickies only have eight golfers on this season’s team, two of whom have never played before, and Roach admitted that it can be tough going up against more established programs in the Region.
Hobart faced Lake Central, Munster and Crown Point during last year’s sectional meet, and all three programs have won at least three sectional titles. The Brickies have never finished first, and while that is still a longshot for this season, Lipke is confident she can keep her individual season alive a little longer if she remains calm.
“It was just really nerve-racking for me, and I just have to control my nerves more this year,” Lipke said about the tough end to her junior campaign. “I’ve worked on my short game a lot more to improve since last season, and obviously my main goal is to make it out of sectionals.”
Initially, Lipke began playing golf as a way to bond with her grandfather. She didn’t envision joining her high school team or becoming the Brickies’ top player, but she’s hoping to extend what used to be a family hobby into a career at the next level.
However, before she starts looking too far down the line, Lipke made it clear that she still wants to enjoy one final season with her prep teammates. Alivia Ahner is Hobart’s No. 2 golfer, and she said it’s been a joy to compete alongside Lipke because they bond personally and athletically.
“I love her,” said Ahner, who is entering her junior season. “We go on coffee runs in the morning, and I text her all of the time like, ‘Hey, you want to come out and play a round with me?’ It’s usually just us two that come out here and play all of the time.”
Ahner joked that she was the worst player on the team when she joined as a freshman — circling holes and missing the ball on her swings — but no matter how bad she played, she said Lipke was always there to encourage her.
After last year, the senior knows all too well that some days on the course can be tougher than others, and she vows to never isolate her teammates because of it.
“The girls on the team, they make it fun,” Lipke said. “We all get along and have a good time.”