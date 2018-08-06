Delaney Adams, Crown Point, So.
Adams has risen to the No. 1 spot for C.P., which placed sixth at the Lafayette Jefferson Invite on Wednesday at Coyote Crossing. Adams shot an 84. She fired an 86 in the regional last year as a freshman.
Wynne Aldrich, Valparaiso, Jr.
Aldrich finished tied for 11th at the state meet last year with rounds of 79 and 77.
Dominique Colantuono, Lake Central, Sr.
She’s a big reason why L.C. is off to a great start, shooting a 76 at the West Lafayette Invite on Thursday.
Grace Cusson, Valparaiso, Sr.
Cusson helped the Vikings qualify for state, carding an 80 at Battle Ground Golf Club in last year’s regional. She’ll look to build on her two-day total of 185 at state.
Halle Gutwein, Kankakee Valley, Sr.
Gutwein was a model of consistency at the end of last season, shooting an 86 in both the sectional and regional. She fired an 84 to finish second overall at the Rensselaer Invite on Wednesday.