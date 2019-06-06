DEMOTTE — Amid heat and humidity of the kind rarely seen in Northwest Indiana this spring, the back nine at Sandy Pines Golf Club gobbled up golfers left and right Thursday.
Not Crown Point's Finn Kiger, however. The Bulldogs junior led his team to second place and its first state appearance since 2000, carding a 3-over 75 thanks to a back-nine 37 that included three birdies. Crown Point finished with a 320 team score.
“The back nine didn't seem to pose a challenge for me,” Kiger said in a lighthearted way. “I was also in a rhythm, though, so I could see how people starting on the back might struggle. … I putted really well. I really like the greens at this course — they run true, they run well.”
The state tournament is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday at Carmel's Prairie View Golf Club.
Carmel claimed first with 291 and Guerin Catholic finished at 321 to claim the third and final state berth.
A number of individual leaders dropped off from the front nine to the back, as coaches said the conditions wore down golfers. Even Crown Point found itself beset by double and triple bogies late, which coach Ryan Bishop said put a premium on mental toughness and attitude.
With 18 teams participating plus 18 more individuals, Bishop said he tried to make the field seem smaller for his team. When the Bulldogs were paired with Zionsville — a team Crown Point knew would be in contention to advance — Bishop told the Bulldogs to treat their rounds as if they were individual matches.
Zionsville's Maclean Dudasko withdrew early due to a back injury, so Crown Point knew early it had an advantage thanks to its depth. The Bulldogs' confidence continued to grow, and senior No. 1 Connor Proudman said he had a good idea that Crown Point had sealed its spot on the podium when he tapped in for his round-ending par.
Bishop, meanwhile, anxiously stood by the scoreboard chewing a tee waiting for his team's place to become official.
“This regional is stacked with talent,” Bishop said. “We teach our front of the lineup, they may not win and (shoot) 72 like the kids at Carmel. But if they can stay with their guys, the back of our lineup can pick up shots.”
Valpo's Civanich continues hot streak
When Valparaiso's coaches repeatedly urged Mark Civanich to play in as many tournaments as possible, he used to roll his eyes.
How much different could tournament play be from any other round? Could it really help him that much?
As it turned out, it did. Civanich advanced to state with a 74, thanks in part to the mental fortitude he built during offseason tournament play.
“I just stayed in it and grinded,” Civanich said. “I was absolutely comfortable today. I mean, there were a few moments where I was a little perked up and everything, but otherwise just staying comfortable in tournaments is what I do best.”
Vikings coach Wayne Lichtenberger said Civanich has gone from shooting around 75 or 76 to consistently scoring around par or under it. The junior is playing his best golf right now, and there aren't many weak points to address.
“He has had a great, great year, so it's not really a surprise,” Lichtenberger said. “It's hard to say where he's gonna make his biggest jump next year. It'll be fun to watch, that's for sure.”
City's Gushrowski holes dramatic putt to advance
Michigan City's Nick Gushrowski approached his final few holes knowing he held good position. All he needed to do was hang steady.
The eighth hole — his second-to-last, as he started on the back nine — nearly put the junior in jeopardy. After finding one bunker, he promptly landed in another, right up against its face with little room to take his shot.
Gushrowski found his way onto the green's edge and holed a roughly 30-foot putt with a significant crowd watching. Wolves coach Jeff Edinger characterized it as a 1-in-30 or 1-in-40 prospect. Ultimately, it sent Gushrowski to state.
“I was just thinking, 'Man, I don't want to double (bogey) this hole and lose it here,'” Gushrowski said. “When I made that putt, it gave me hope.”
Gushrowski carded a 76, one stroke ahead of Chesterton's Sean Elliott and Zionsville's Reid VonDielingen. Gushrowski, who won sectionals with a 78, went away from his driver on the difficult back nine in favor of woods and irons for more control.
The pressure of playing for a trip to state didn't rattle Gushrowski, even as fans and competitors flocked to his final two holes.
“I was out on the 18th green, and I was wondering why there were so many kids standing on the green,” said Gushrowski, who tied for 58th at state last year. “It was a different atmosphere.”
Elliott falls short, but has bright future ahead
Gushrowski's gain was Elliott's loss. Despite completing what he described as a good round, Elliott fell one stroke short of advancing to state.
“I picked it up a lot on the back nine — made some putts, hit more greens, tee shots were better,” Elliott said. “I gave myself a chance and just left a couple (strokes) out there.”
Elliott said narrowly missing out on state will motivate him for the next calendar year. Trojans No. 1 Devin Trusky is a senior this year and Elliott is expected to take over as Chesterton's leader.
Trojans coach Patrick Ward said Elliott continues to learn local courses and play smarter, improving his trust in his clubs. With a summer of work ahead for the sophomore, Chesterton could have one of the Region's best at the top of its lineup next season.
“Where a lot of the other teams faded a bit, Sean just kept getting stronger on that back nine,” Ward said. “That's real impressive, especially out of a sophomore. … I feel like next year, we won't fall off.”