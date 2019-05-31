ST. JOHN — Crown Point junior Mikey Pinchok headed to Palmira Golf Club's 18th tee in an odd position — battling a teammate for first place.
Pinchok topped Lowell senior Jordan Harris and fellow Bulldog Connor Proudman in a playoff to determine the Lake Central Sectional's medalist Friday after all three shot 75 through 18 holes. While Pinchok and Proudman aren't used to competing in such a direct manner, Crown Point coach Ryan Bishop saw it as a nice problem to have.
“Obviously any time you can have two kids playing off with another kid, you can't really choose,” Bishop said. “As long as one of your kids wins, it doesn't matter which one.”
Crown Point finished first as a team at 308 to claim its eighth straight sectional title, while Lake Central took second with a 325 and Highland placed third at 343. Harris plus Andrean's Joe Curtan and Mark Sebben will join those three teams at regionals on Thursday at Sandy Pines Golf Club in DeMotte.
Bishop said the Bulldogs exceeded his expectations on Lake Central's home course. Freshman Isaac Embry shot a 76 to join Pinchok and Proudman in the top five, and Bishop said he told his team he'd be happy with any score under 320.
Highland coach Dan Richardson said he felt a lack of bounce on fairways made for relatively tough conditions, but the Bulldogs thrived anyway. Bishop said he thinks any of Crown Point's top five can shoot under 80 on a given day, which could make the Bulldogs a tough out going forward.
“We always pick each other up,” Pinchok said. “The goal is obviously to make it to state, and that's pretty hard because we have the hardest regional that there is.”
L.C. advances with room to improve
Lake Central freshman Tommy Philpot may be new to high school golf, but he hasn't adjusted his standards.
Philpot's 76 got him in the top five. For many freshman, that might qualify as a successful sectional debut. It could have been better, though.
“I had an excellent ball-striking round, but the putter wasn't really quite there,” Philpot said. “It's not terrible by any standards. I wasn't mad that I shot 76; it was the way I shot it.”
Philpot estimated that he missed eight birdie putts inside of 10 feet. There's room for optimism, however. Philpot said a week to polish up his putting and a better score next week could push the Indians through to state.
The competition next week would make that a big accomplishment. Lake Central coach RJ Olhenkamp highlighted Zionsville, Westfield, Guerin Catholic and defending state champ Carmel as some of the top teams that will drive up to DeMotte,
“We will have to play our best golf of the year to get out as a team,” Ohlenkamp said. “We have a couple of individuals … that if they play well, they could get out (of regionals).”
Highland springs an upset
After finishing well behind Munster and Andrean at last week's Northwest Crossroads Conference tournament last week, Highland didn't expect a top-three sectional showing. The Trojans posted their season-best score last week, and it still didn't matter.
Highland's golfers knew they had likely topped Andrean immediately after their sectional round, and a couple of Trojans huddled around a TV screen outside the clubhouse as Ohlenkamp put in the final scores. When they realized the team had beaten Munster and advanced to regionals, they darted away to tell the rest of their teammates.
“It's been a long time since we've been able to be competitive in this sectional,” Richardson said. “In all honesty, it's been a situation where, statistically, Munster has been leading the charge and the rest of us were playing for fourth.”
Trojans senior Freddy Kepler shot a 79 to pace Highland in what could have been his final time representing his school. Instead, Kepler will make his third straight regional appearance — thanks in part to his back 9, when he hit eight out of nine greens in regulation.
“(Making state) has definitely been a goal for me,” Kepler said. “I've always thought senior year was the year to do it, and I've been looking forward to it this whole season.”