Golfer Jasmine Harper overcoming illness to lead Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Jasmine Harper finally has a plan and can get back on the course consistently.

The Crown Point senior planned to spend this past offseason doing whatever was necessary to be the golfer she wants to be in her final high school season. But she began feeling sick in March.

She was still hitting with the team but didn’t feel like she was improving because she was just so tired all the time that she needed multiple naps most days.

Doctors struggled to find the problem, at first. Harper had some blood work done and was told she was extremely dehydrated and anemic. At the lowest point, she spent a week in the hospital and had surgery.

Finally, she was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation in the digestive tract. She’s on steroids now and will soon begin long term treatment.

“I’m recovering. I’m out here. I’m a lot more awake now,” she said.

Since then, Harper’s been putting in extra time, staying after practice and hitting the range on her own. She feels like she’s back to the player she was at the end of last season, if not quite the player she hoped to be as a senior.

“I really planned on working every day. I wanted to get really good this year but that didn’t work out how I wanted it to,” Harper said. “It was a lot of time that I could’ve been out here. I was getting lessons but I was getting lightheaded and I’d have to sit out. I was going to pass out if I stood any more.”

She’s full-go now. The biggest issue these days is her diet. No corn, nuts, grains or seeds. The skins of most fruits and vegetables are off the menu. Most of the snacks golfers usually keep in their bags or pick up at the turn just won’t work under the new restrictions.

“I’m really not supposed to eat dairy but cheese is my favorite food. That’s a real sacrifice,” she said. “I like veggie straws but I don’t know what else I’m going to eat.”

Harper is no stranger to struggles on the golf course, though.

She never played golf before high school. As a freshman, she was on the developmental team, carding her first few scores in the 130s.

“They just kept me around because they liked my attitude,” Harper said. “I wanted to get better. It wasn’t even against other people. It was against myself. I wanted to see myself improve.”

She put in the work that winter and found her way into the varsity rotation as a sophomore.

These days, she doesn’t look like a golfer who just picked up the sport as a teenager. First-year coach Bri VanderWoude didn’t believe she’d only been playing for a few years the first time she saw her swing.

Harper is an athlete, having grown up playing just about every sport a kid can play. She still plays tennis. Both of her parents are golfers, as well. Her younger sister Jessica is a freshman on the team this season.

“She has proven that she can battle through adversity, given what she’s been through this summer. She’s always out here grinding and working hard. I have never questioned her work ethic once,” VanderWoude said. “She’s just a great kid to have.”

The hardest part is behind her, though. Harper is part of a group of seniors focused on leading the Bulldogs back to the state finals for the fifth consecutive season.

“I think we have a lot of talent and we could make another run (to state). Obviously, that’s the No. 1 goal,” VanderWoude said.

Crown Point was the only local team to advance to state last year, finishing 15th. Harper and VanderWoude both said having that experience under the team’s collective belt will make a big difference this year.

“It’s something we always reflect on, the memories that we made. It’s a really big deal for a school out of Northwest Indiana to make it down with those teams that are really, really good,” VanderWoude said. “We didn’t finish how we wanted to but overall it was a really positive experience that the older girls have shared with the incoming girls.”

At this point, advancing beyond the regional is almost the expectation in Crown Point.

“I don’t even think we have to play outstanding. I think if we all play decent, we can make it (to state),” Harper said. “We have a very solid lineup with four seniors. I think we really have a good chance