Hanover Central star Sophia Sanchez makes history, advances to regional alongside mom, coach

CEDAR LAKE — Sophia Sanchez exudes confidence.
The Hanover Central star speaks as if her goals are right within arms reach, and all she has to do is reach out and bring them to fruition.
In her biggest match of the year so far, Sanchez did just that. The standout junior received medalist honors at the Valparaiso sectional after shooting a career-low 79 at the Valparaiso Country Club. Sanchez' stellar performance was also a program record and helped her reel in the first individual sectional title in team history.
"I went in with the mindset that I was going to break 80," Sanchez said. "I actually told our athletic director (Kelly Bermes) on the seventh hole — I remember exactly what shot it was and everything — that with the way I was playing, 'I'm going to bring it home. I'm going to get first.' I just felt like I was playing exactly how I was supposed to be playing."
Perhaps what made the the junior's historic outing even more memorable is that she was able to share the achievement with her mom.
Beth Sanchez, who is in her first year as the Hanover Central girls golf coach, took over the program so that she could give girls like her daughter an opportunity to play.
Seeing Sophia shoot the best round of her prep career in her first year at the helm is a moment Beth will never forget.
"As she was walking, I would just take a glance at her (scorecard), and I was like, 'She's shooting par on a lot of these holes,'" Beth said. "So I kept adding them up, and I was thinking, 'She could be in the 70s or low 80s,' but I didn't say anything to her because I didn't want her to psych herself out. When she finally went up so that they could put her score in the computer, it was a 79.
"I don't think it really sunk in until she actually read it out loud."
Sophia has been around golf for as long as she can remember, and in addition to having her mother as her coach, she also grew up idolizing her father, Pascual.
The two of them have already gone out for a practice round at Battle Ground Golf Club, the site of the Lafayette Jefferson regional on Saturday. Sophia believes having another parent to lean on for insight and advice is invaluable, especially considering that Beth and Pascual are avid golf players themselves.
"He's the one who got her started," Beth said. "We used to belong to Lansing Country Club, and when (Sophia) was 5, we would go watch him. Then one day she was like, 'I want to play.'"
Since then, Sophia hasn't looked back.
In her second regional appearance, the junior hopes to break through and earn her first trip to the state finals at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
Although Sophia will be the lone representative from Hanover Central, she knows she won't really be alone. Both of her parents will be there Saturday, and the junior plans to make them and the rest of the Wildcats community proud by proving she belongs.
"I've been working for a long time to get there," Sophia said of advancing to state. "If I make it, it's going to be a great day."
Before the junior could even finish her thought, Beth chimed in to give her daughter an extra bit of encouragement.
"When you make it," Beth said. "Just go ahead and put it out there."
Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!