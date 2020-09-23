Hanover Central star Sophia Sanchez makes history, advances to regional alongside mom, coach

"As she was walking, I would just take a glance at her (scorecard), and I was like, 'She's shooting par on a lot of these holes,'" Beth said. "So I kept adding them up, and I was thinking, 'She could be in the 70s or low 80s,' but I didn't say anything to her because I didn't want her to psych herself out. When she finally went up so that they could put her score in the computer, it was a 79.

"I don't think it really sunk in until she actually read it out loud."

Sophia has been around golf for as long as she can remember, and in addition to having her mother as her coach, she also grew up idolizing her father, Pascual.

The two of them have already gone out for a practice round at Battle Ground Golf Club, the site of the Lafayette Jefferson regional on Saturday. Sophia believes having another parent to lean on for insight and advice is invaluable, especially considering that Beth and Pascual are avid golf players themselves.

"He's the one who got her started," Beth said. "We used to belong to Lansing Country Club, and when (Sophia) was 5, we would go watch him. Then one day she was like, 'I want to play.'"

Since then, Sophia hasn't looked back.