Hard work paying off for Leah Ribordy, Valparaiso golf

VALPARAISO — Leah Ribordy was done with soccer when she got to high school. Her legs just couldn’t take it anymore.

She still wanted to play a sport in the fall, though. Her friend Madeline Isley was on the Valparaiso golf team, so she reached out to coaches about joining despite not even owning any gear.

“We went to Dick’s Sporting Goods at like 8:30 at night and got clothes and a starter set of clubs and I became a golfer,” Ribordy said. “I was absolutely terrible (as a freshman). It was really bad.”

So she got better.

She began taking weekly lessons and practicing every day. She didn’t skip Christmas or birthdays or anything else. For 365 days, she putted and chipped and worked.

It was effective. Ribordy was on the varsity roster as a sophomore.

“They told me that if I worked really hard, by my senior year I could maybe play varsity. But that simply was not going to cut it for me,” she said.

Fast forward a few years and Ribordy is a vital part of a Vikings team that will play in the state finals for the first time since 2017 when it hits the first tee at Prairie View Friday.

“Without a doubt, she is our team leader,” coach John Gutierrez said. “The team feeds off of her actions, whether in school, at practice or during our matches.”

Ribordy was the Valparaiso sectional medalist, carding an 84. She then turned in an important 87 at the Lake Central regional at Sandy Pines. Teammates Norah Rossmann and Faith Lee were each a shot better to help the Vikings to a team total of 366, good for third place and the last spot to advance.

Ribordy’s demeanor is what makes her special. Gutierrez said opposing players and coaches often tell him how much they appreciated playing in the same group with her because of her energy and constant positivity.

That even keel is also important to her game.

“You would never know if you just birdied a hole or triple bogeyed a hole,” Gutierrez said. “There’s so much that you can dwell upon and keep thinking back to but she really does a nice job of just keeping everything right out in front of her. She doesn’t let things fester or bother her.”

Gutierrez said Ribordy is determined to make the most of her senior year before she heads to college to study physical therapy. She and Isley were both named to the academic all-state team Tuesday.

On the course, her aim was to break 40 for nine holes this season. She checked that box on the back nine at the sectional.

The other big goal was to be able to consistently play with Lee and Rossmann, who’ve been playing their whole lives. Ribordy is proud of how often she’s been able to stick with them this year.

“You work so hard for this moment and these are the last chances you’re going to get. You have to lay it all out there. Every shot counts,” she said. “I’ve been working since I was a freshman for these exact moments.”

As a team, Gutierrez doesn’t think Valparaiso has played its best golf, yet. He hopes that finally happens in the Vikings last opportunity of the season this weekend.

“We’re definitely going there to make some noise,” he said. “If you look at the scores, it’s easy to say ‘We’re happy to be there.’ We could go down there, post some good scores and see where the chips fall. We know we’re capable of much more than what we’ve been doing.”