Jasmine Harper lifts Crown Point to state; Michigan City's Taylor Skibinski, Lia Thomas advance as individuals

Harper did not play at the Lake Central sectional last week, as Vinovich opted for sophomore Carli Manes to be the team's No. 5 golfer. This week, Vinovich flipped her decision because of Harper's "hot hand" during practice, and it paid off.

The sophomore said it was surreal to have the best performance of her prep career when her team needed it the most, and she hopes to keep it going at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.

"It feels great," Harper said. "I've never been to state before, so I don't know how it's going to be, but hopefully we do great."

Close call

The stress was almost too much to bear for Lia Thomas.

Michigan City's star senior did not think she played up to her potential Saturday, and at the end of her round she was left with one question.

Is this it?

"I went (out of bounds) on one of the last holes," Thomas said. "That's when I got a little nervous."

Despite an up and down outing, Thomas still managed to score an 81, which was good enough for a third-place finish individually. The senior has now advanced to state as individual in three consecutive seasons and will be joined by junior Taylor Skibinski for the second straight year.