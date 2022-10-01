Kankakee Valley golfer Brynlee DeBoard earns top-20 finish at state

Brynlee DeBoard was the only Kankakee Valley golfer playing in the IHSAA state finals over the weekend in Carmel.

But she had plenty of company: teammates who were there to provide encouragment, soak in the atmosphere at Prairie View Golf Club and take notes.

Because the plan is for KV — which missed advancing to state this year by just five strokes — to be one of the teams playing next year.

"That is my goal, for our team to get down there," DeBoard said.

For now, the Kougars can celebrate DeBoard's latest achievement: a tie for 16th in the individual standings. She followed Friday's opening round of 8-over-par 80 with a 79 on Saturday to finish at 15-over 159.

"I was pretty happy," DeBoard said. "I think I can stick with most of those girls. I (just) need to minimize those double bogeys."

"I think she played incredible all weekend, to be honest with you," KV coach Jeff McMillan said. "I think it's going to give her the confidence she can compete and beat the best girls in the state."

McMillan was especially impressed by DeBoard's even-keel approach even after a tough shot.

"Pressure shows what kind of a person you really are," he said.

Columbus North freshman Ava Bunker shot a 3-under 69 on Saturday to earn medalist honors at 2-under 142.

After DeBoard, the top local individual was Crown Point senior Kenzie Wilson, who tied for 32nd at 85-81—166.

Valparaiso teammates Norah Rossman (176) and Faith Lee (177) finished tied for 49th and 51st, respectively.

Lake Central was led by Kamyran Golec (180) in 58th.

Carmel won its third state title with a 629, 14 shots ahead of co-runners-up Castle and Center Grove. Lake Central finished 14th in the 18-team field at 751 and Valparaiso was 16th at 782.