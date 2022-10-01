Kankakee Valley's Brynlee DeBoard stays in contention at state finals

CARMEL — Brynlee DeBoard went low on Friday to keep pace in the state finals — and she had a good time doing it.

"I think that she had the right attitude and her putter was working good today," her coach Jeff McMillan said. "She was one of the few girls out there that looked like they were having fun."

DeBoard shot an 8-over 80 in her first round, good enough for a tie for 11th place. The junior Kankakee Valley golfer found a rhythm with her irons and putter to put herself 11 shots back of the lead heading into Saturday's final round.

She opened her round with a birdie thanks to a solid drive followed by an approach shot that stuck the ball close to the pin for a tap in. She added another birdie to her scorecard on the 12th hole, a par 3, by burying a lengthy putt.

Despite the strong showing, DeBoard sees room for improvement, namely not tiring toward the end of her round tomorrow to finish strong.

"I thought I played good overall," DeBoard said, "except for the last three holes."

"Towards the end I was kind of mad I didn't hit greens in regulation, I had to chip on and two putt or three putt."

Competing with some of the best in the state didn't come as a surprise for DeBoard. She said she's played with many of the state's best in summer tournaments and knew she had it in her.

And for McMillan, he couldn't be happier for her.

"It's just nice to see all of her hard work being recognized," McMillan said. "She's by far one of the hardest working kids I've ever had. It's just nice to see her be recognized and see it all be clicking for her on the most important day."

Kenzie Wilson of Crown Point was the next highest Region golfer on the leaderboard. The senior carded a 13-over 85, good for tied for 39th.

Kamyran Golec of Lake Central and Faith Lee and Norah Rossmann of Valparaiso all finished at 14-over, tied for 39th after the first round. Golec birdied the 12th hole as part of a 4-over back nine that steadied her round.

Lake Central found itself 14th in the team standings with a 380 and Valparaiso was right on its heels in 15th with a 388 on the day.