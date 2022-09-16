Lake Central earns first sectional since 2018 with a team win

ST. JOHN — Lake Central expects to have a couple more three-day weekends.

The Indians took the first step in that direction Friday, winning the sectional they hosted Friday at Palmira with a team score of 339.

“We’ve been saying that we’ll be missing three Fridays (of school) in a row because we’re going to state,” junior Claire Sawyer said. “We’ve been saying that since the beginning of the season. We knew we were were much better than we have been in the past.”

Sawyer and Kamyran Golec each shot an 84 to pace the Indians.

It’s the first sectional title for Lake Central since 2018. The Indians won seven straight between 2012 and 2018 and five consecutive from 2005 to 2009.

Crown Point took home the last three sectional trophies, though.

“This is my first four-year group,” Indians coach Andy Gurnak said. “We have a lot of seniors and a couple newcomers. But just to see how they’ve progressed and played through these last four years, to see them finally win a sectional is pretty cool.”

The Indians also went undefeated during the Duneland Athletic Conference season and won the conference meet earlier this week.

They’ve done it with depth. All five of Lake Central’s golfers shot under 90 Friday. Gurnak believes he has six or seven golfers who could be part of most varsity lineups.

“It’s so great. Whenever someone’s not doing their best, your other teammates are going to pick you up,” Sawyer said. “You don’t have to worry about not making it out. You always have your teammates to improve your score.”

In addition to Sawyer and Golec, Olivia Safranek carded an 85, Allie Huppenthal an 86 and Isabel Urbanski an 89.

“Palmira is a tough place to play. The back nine is difficult. It’s long,” Gurnak said. “I think being able to play here often, throughout the week, certainly helped us.”

Crown Point’s Kenzie Wilson, who was also medalist at the DAC meet, posted the lowest score with an 81. She said wasn’t happy with her day, though. Her goal coming in was to shoot below 80.

“It was not great but not bad. The nerves were built up. I was excited. It was windy out. I was kind of cold this morning. I got up early,” Wilson said. “There was definitely a lot of stress I put on myself for this tournament.”

Wilson finished the day with a par on 18, leaving a tee shot within a few feet of the cup.

“It was one of my main goals to win sectionals, then go on to win regionals and make it to state,” she said. “I’m definitely going to go practice after today and hopefully get lower.”

Munster’s Alexis Schmidt was second with an 83. The Mustangs (363) and Crown Point (376) each advance to the regional as a team with Lake Central.

Hanover Central’s Elle Mowry (87) and Andrean’s Elizabeth (92) and Margaret (95) Voliva moved on as individuals.

Valparaiso Sectional

The host Vikings had the top three individuals at Valparaiso Country Club en route to winning their seventh straight sectional with a 355.

Leah Ribordy won medalist honors with an 84, one shot ahead of Faith Lee and four ahead of Norah Rossmann.

Portage (390) and Chesterton (392) also advanced to the Lake Central Regional. Alanna Switzer and Ava Melendez each had 97s to lead Portage, while Chesterton was paced by Maddie Soffin's 93.

LaPorte Sectional

The host Slicers won their first sectional since 2016, 366-397 over Knox at Beechwood Golf Course. LaPorte was paced by Lauren Miskowicz (89), Molly Menne (91) and Kamryn Kubik (92). Marquette's Alexandria Shoppa (96) advanced as an individual.

Times Staff contributed to this story.