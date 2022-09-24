Lake Central, Valparaiso move onto state

DEMOTTE — Lake Central didn’t shoot the lowest team score like it has for most of the season, but it did enough to finish second in the regional it hosted Saturday at Sandy Pines. For the first time since 2019, the Indians will be playing on the season’s final weekend.

“We won (the Duneland Athletic Conference). We won sectionals, which we haven’t done in a long time. We all shot in the 80s at Palmira and that’s a big accomplishment for us,” senior Kamyran Golec said. “Even at the beginning of the year, we were better than we thought but we’ve just improved so much. I’m really proud of my team this year.”

Penn was the team champion at 340 with No. 1 Delaney Wade the medalist. She fired a 72.

Lake Central’s team score was nine strokes behind Penn. Valparaiso also advances as a team with a 366 team mark, four shots better than Rochester and five lower than Kankakee Valley. Norah Rossman and Faith Lee each shot 86 for the Vikings.

Crown Point’s Kenzie Wilson and Golec turned in the second-best rounds, both carding 79.

“My goal has been to shoot in the 70s at regionals for the past four years. I’m glad I finally did it in my last year,” Golec said. “I left a couple putts out there but I can’t be mad at a 79.”

Golec said her irons were a little off for most of the round but she got her putting right toward the end of the day, tallying a key birdie on 15 after a four-putt double bogey on 14.

“(Coach Andy) Gurnak came up to me and said, ‘You’re going to birdie the next hole.’ I was just like, ‘Yeah, I am,’” Golec said.

Wilson was playing at Sandy Pines for the first time during an active competition since she was a freshman. She didn’t play with the Crown Point team the last two seasons.

Wilson said she was frustrated on the back half of the course, notching a couple birdies and missing a few potential birdie putts.

“It’s definitely one of my favorite (courses) in the Region,” Wilson said. “It means a lot (to qualify for state). It’s really an accomplishment for me so I’m really happy.”

Wilson's Bulldogs teammates finished eighth with a team score of 382. She'll be alone next weekend.

“I’m not banking on winning (state) but I’ll just do my best and play for me. You’re not playing for anyone else, just yourself. Have a good mindset and stay positive,” Wilson said. “I always say ‘It’s always rainbows and butterflies and sunshine.’”

Kankakee Valley junior Brynlee DeBoard is the only other individual advancer. With a sixth regional added this season, only two individuals move on.

DeBoard shot an 81 on the Kougars’ home course. She hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation but said they were fast and she had trouble reading the speed. She shot a 77 at the KV Invite earlier this year.

“I’m not too happy with this. I had so many three putts. I had no one putts at all,” DeBoard said. “Normally, my putting is the best part of my game. It’s sad to see it fall apart today.”

She qualified for state last season but shot a 99 in the first round before turning around for an 83 in the second.

“I was very nervous (the first day),” DeBoard said. “I’ll shoot better this time. I have more confidence now than I did then.”