Lake Central's junior duo leading from the front

She’s had about a week to prepare for the DAC and will have another week of tune-up before sectionals, which she said should be enough time to return to form. She’s hoping to make her way through the state tournament with an improved game that also includes a much stronger mental state that has her cutting out mistakes and breaking into the 70s for the first time.

“I think I can get down to state,” she said. “Honestly, it just depends on the day. I’m playing decent but I could still go out and play bad. It just kind of depends on the day, but with where my game is at I know I have a chance.”

Lake Central coach Andy Gurnak agreed and pointed to Golec’s mental approach as being a major asset.

“In terms of her game, yeah, it’s better, but now she’s steady as she goes,” he said. “If she hits a bad shot she finds a way to make a par or bogey. Her mental game has tightened up the most and has allowed her to find a way.”

Safranek, who moved into Golec’s No. 1 spot while she was out, has gone through her own set of challenges with little time to work through them.