Lake Central's junior duo leading from the front

ST. JOHN — The competition between Lake Central girls golf No. 1 Kamyran Golec and No. 2 Olivia Safranek is strong.
Friendly, they both say, but strong.
“It’s great competition,” Safranek said. “We show up at practice and play games on the range, and it’s always exciting. You want each other to do well so when you lose you’re like ‘Oh, nice hitting’ but in the back of your mind you always want to be the one winning.”
Which junior comes out on top depends on the day.
“(Safranek) can definitely beat me,” Golec said. “She pushes me. I think we push each other. Honestly it’s nice to have one of your closer friends be like that. We get lots of chances to play together and can push each other, but we’re always friendly about it.”
The lone returning starters from a team that finished 17 shots shy of a state appearance last season, Golec and Safranek have guided Lake Central to a 5-2 record in the Duneland Athletic Conference behind unbeaten Valparaiso and 6-1 Crown Point. They’ll go neck-and-neck once again Tuesday at the DAC Invite at Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton.
Golec, who was just three shots short of qualifying for state as an individual last season, has posted rounds as strong as 81 during the Kankakee Invite at Sandy Pines and an 83 during Crown Point’s Invite at White Hawk but also just missed a full week at the end of August due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols.
She’s had about a week to prepare for the DAC and will have another week of tune-up before sectionals, which she said should be enough time to return to form. She’s hoping to make her way through the state tournament with an improved game that also includes a much stronger mental state that has her cutting out mistakes and breaking into the 70s for the first time.
“I think I can get down to state,” she said. “Honestly, it just depends on the day. I’m playing decent but I could still go out and play bad. It just kind of depends on the day, but with where my game is at I know I have a chance.”
Lake Central coach Andy Gurnak agreed and pointed to Golec’s mental approach as being a major asset.
“In terms of her game, yeah, it’s better, but now she’s steady as she goes,” he said. “If she hits a bad shot she finds a way to make a par or bogey. Her mental game has tightened up the most and has allowed her to find a way.”
Safranek, who moved into Golec’s No. 1 spot while she was out, has gone through her own set of challenges with little time to work through them.
She started playing a slinging draw in the summer that turned into a low pull when she started missing. Gurnak said assistant coach RJ Ohlenkamp helped her rebuild her swing on the fly and have her back to hitting the ball higher and with more control.
“We looked at it, tweaked it and now she’s picked her swing right back up,” Gurnak said.
Safranek hasn’t scored quite as low as Golec but shot a career-low 82 at Stonehenge Course in Winoca Lake in competition already this season. She, like Golec, said the key come postseason is staying on track between her ears.
“I’m definitely hitting the ball a lot better but the choice I make on the course and my mental game is getting better,” Safranek said. “I’m just trying to keep my head in the game and not let things overwhelm me like they did last year. I could get really hot headed.”
Together, Golec and Safranek have led from the front, Gurnak said, and the three new varsity players without sectional experience have followed. With the DAC as competitive as it has been all season and the bottom half of his lineup improving by the day, Gurnak is cautiously optimistic about the Indians’ odds.
“We know what we can get out of those two,” Gurnak said. “Now that we have some other kids with varsity experience we’re seeing that on any given day they can go low. We’re hoping the stars align.”
