Kim Harris knew her son had an ear for music before she even gave birth.
Harris and her husband, John, lived in Ecuador in the early 2000s while John ran a golf school and worked with a church. Three or four nights per week, the musically inclined family kicked back and listened to John’s favorite Latin rock band, Maná.
John and Kim weren’t the only ones who enjoyed Maná’s Grammy-nominated MTV Unplugged album. John would hold a speaker up to Kim’s belly, and Kim would feel the couple’s unborn son, Jordan, moving around.
“He would automatically — I mean 100% of the time, no exaggeration — would start as if he was dancing inside the womb, because her belly would be kicking left and right and straight,” John Harris said. “The music (talent), probably not a surprise.”
Nearly two decades later, Jordan Harris is back in the U.S. and starring for Lowell as one of the Region’s top golfers. Harris tees off at regionals for the fourth straight season on Thursday at Sandy Pines Golf Club, but his passions extend far beyond his driver and putter.
Harris has played the lead role for in multiple Lowell plays and musicals. When he isn't practicing with his irons, he’s learning lines, working on his voice or even rehearsing choreography.
“You don’t see a lot of people who do both,” Jordan Harris said. “I’ve never had a player who was on my team who wasn’t supportive of what I did.”
John Harris’ side of the family has always been into golf, whereas Kim’s side is full of singers and musicians. While Jordan Harris played with small, plastic golf clubs from before he was 3 years old, his mother’s genes didn’t fully come through until high school.
Up until Jordan Harris’ freshman year, he had mostly focused on golf. John Harris had spent years training his son, sharing a family pastime and knowing Jordan had a chance to play college golf. With the school talent show looming, however, Jordan Harris told his father he wanted to try out.
“What are you gonna do? Hit a golf ball?” John Harris asked. To his surprise, Jordan Harris wanted to sing, play guitar and start committing time to acting. From there, a new passion burgeoned.
“For the last couple of years, he has told me that he feels more at home on a stage than he even does on a golf course,” John Harris said. “I think it was, for me, I went through a little bit of … culture shock in that he doesn’t love golf as much as I do. I had to come to grips with, this is his life.”
Jordan Harris remained determined not to let his golf game drop off, however, and sought to balance theater with the game he grew up playing.
He golfs five or six days per week in the summer for about 30 hours total, playing guitar or singing in the rest of his spare time. In the fall, he rehearses for the school play three times per week until 5:30 p.m., golfs until sunset and hits the course on his off days, too. Preparation for the spring musical takes up most of his winter, but he still finds time to for his stretching and swing routines.
Perhaps the height of Jordan Harris’ theater career came during Lowell’s 2018 production of "Shrek". Jordan Harris joined what John described as an all-star cast that started preparing three months in advance. Lowell choral director Teri Rickaby said the manuscript landed at about 287 pages, and the 90-student cast and crew practiced every day after school — plus occasional weekend work.
To execute his role, Jordan Harris had to memorize every line and cue, four to five solo songs plus duets and trios, along with choreography. And he had to do it while remembering exactly the way Rickaby and director Patrice Martin wanted specific lines delivered.
Painted bright green, Jordan Harris wove together Shrek’s crusty exterior with a polar-opposite tenderheartedness, Rickaby said. The consensus, from Rickaby, family and friends: It was his best work yet.
“He puts his whole self into it," Rickaby said. "He wants to give his best performance, and he’s not gonna do something and do it halfway. If he needs help, he asks for help. If he needs to practice with someone else, he makes sure that that gets done.”
Before Jordan Harris heads to Ozark Christian College in Joplin, Missouri, this fall, he has one more shot to advance to state. Known for its three large theater productions, Ozark Christian does not have a golf team.
Jordan Harris’ competitive golf career comes down to Thursday, but his experience on stage renders the nerves of big golf tournaments harmless.
“It doesn’t come off as pressure,” Jordan Harris said. “I feel at home, I feel at ease. It’s just a lot of fun for me to be able to be up on stage.”