Lake Central and Crown Point are the only two Region girls golf teams that advanced to state, but the area’s representation at Prairie View Golf Club doesn’t stop there.
Junior Lia Thomas and sophomore Taylor Skibinski, who are the No. 1 and No. 2 golfers for Michigan City, will also make the trip to Carmel. In a loaded field at the Lafayette Jefferson Regional, Thomas shot a 73, while Skibinski shot a 77 to secure two of the five individual spots to qualify for state.
Drew White has been the Wolves’ girls golf coach for seven years, and he isn’t surprised by what his top two golfers have shown so far in the postseason. He called Thomas and Skibinski two of the hardest working athletes he’s ever coached and added that reaching the state finals is a testament to their dedication.
“I couldn’t be prouder of both of them, not only through the regional, but from a performance-by-performance standpoint," White said. "They have played their tails off this year, and Lia has established herself as one of the top golfers in this part of the state.”
Last year, Thomas was Michigan City’s lone representative at Prairie View. She finished tied for 44th with a two-day score of 169 and worked tirelessly during the offseason to earn another state trip.
White expects Thomas’ mindset to shift after competing at state last season. In her first appearance, White said she was just happy to be there. Now, the junior is ready to learn from that experience and share the stage with her teammate and friend.
“I’m really excited,” Thomas said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun to represent Michigan City with more than one player down there. Taylor and I, we help each other all of the time. We bet against each other, too, and it’s nice to have that friendly competition.”
You have free articles remaining.
Aside from her commitment to golf, Skibinski is also a midfielder on the girls soccer team and splits her time between both sports throughout the week. On the days she doesn’t have a game or meet, she works with the soccer team for two hours and then heads to the golf course with her dad to practice until dark.
The sophomore admitted that it can be tough to balance the schedule of two fall sports, but she wouldn’t want it any other way. Skibinski has been playing soccer and golf since she was 5 years old, and for the next few days, she’ll gladly trade in her cleats for her clubs and spend more time with her golf coach.
“(White) has helped me mentally because last season I was really hard on myself,” Skibinski said. “One hole would get me down, and then my whole round would just be over with. But this year, I’ve been like, ‘Okay, that’s just one bad hole. I still have 17 more to go.’”
Thomas knows that Prairie View can be one of the toughest courses in the state, and her main advice to Skibinski is simple: avoid the sand.
If she does that, Thomas thinks the sophomore will be just fine.
“There’s a lot of bunkers,” Thomas said with a laugh. “I remember there’s a lot of them, so she’s gotta stay out of there.”