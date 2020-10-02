 Skip to main content
Michigan City's Lia Thomas in top 20, Crown Point 10th after opening round
Girls golf | State finals

Michigan City's Lia Thomas in top 20, Crown Point 10th after opening round

LaPorte County girls golf invitational

Michigan City’s Lia Thomas, seen here at the LaPorte County Invitational, carded a at in the opening round of the state finals.

 John Luke, File, The Times

Michigan City coach Drew White was impressed with Lia Thomas' opening-round performance Friday in the IHSAA state finals.

"She played focused today," White said of his senior, who is tied for 16th overall after a 79.

Her number was one stroke shy of her best round in five tries at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. Thomas had a 78 in her final round last year, when she tied for 27th with a two-day 164.

These are her lone under-80 scores at state. She placed tied for 44th as a sophomore with a two-day 169.

"She's always kind of struggled with her first round, but she played well (Friday)," White said. "A lot of times, kids come down here for the first time and get starstruck. Lia knew what was going on the whole time."

Thomas started on the back nine and made birdies on her 12th and 14th holes of play. White said Thomas missed a short par putt on the last hole to tie her low score, something he knows his senior will remember.

"Even when she plays well, she tends to focus on what she didn't do well," White said. "She's beating herself up for the putt she missed.

"She should be really happy. This is the most confident I've seen her play in five rounds at Prairie View."

Teammate Taylor Skibinski is tied for 48th with an 87. Skibinski started on the front nine, then had to endure a wait of at least 40 minutes to start on No. 10, White said. Groups which started on the back nine were playing at a slower place then Skibinski's group, hence the delay.

"That's not the way things are to be played," White said, "but I wouldn't use it as an excuse."

Skibinski had a triple bogey on 10, but answered back with three pars and a birdie on No. 16.

Crown Point had its share of struggles, but the Bulldogs played three strokes better than last year's first round and are tied for 10th at 358.

Valentina Gozo also carded an 87 and led the way for Crown Point. Fifth-golfer Isabella Weiss was a shot back and tied for 54th.

"Val was very steady, very composed," Crown Point Jennifer Vinovich said. "That was a great score.

"I was incredibly proud of Bella."

Delaney Adams is also tied for 54th, while sister Madelyn is tied for 79th at 95.

"I know the twins went to the driving range after a grueling round," Vinovich said. "I kept reassuring Delaney and Madelyn (during the round) to keep their chins up and (Saturday) is a new day.

"It's a pretty tight-knit group. The team works to pick each other up. I expect our scores to go down."

Vinovich will make one switch in the lineup. Carli Manes will replace Jasmine Harper. Harper carded a 111 and was tied for 97th.

