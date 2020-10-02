Michigan City's Lia Thomas in top 20, Crown Point 10th after opening round

Michigan City coach Drew White was impressed with Lia Thomas' opening-round performance Friday in the IHSAA state finals.

"She played focused today," White said of his senior, who is tied for 16th overall after a 79.

Her number was one stroke shy of her best round in five tries at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. Thomas had a 78 in her final round last year, when she tied for 27th with a two-day 164.

These are her lone under-80 scores at state. She placed tied for 44th as a sophomore with a two-day 169.

"She's always kind of struggled with her first round, but she played well (Friday)," White said. "A lot of times, kids come down here for the first time and get starstruck. Lia knew what was going on the whole time."

Thomas started on the back nine and made birdies on her 12th and 14th holes of play. White said Thomas missed a short par putt on the last hole to tie her low score, something he knows his senior will remember.

"Even when she plays well, she tends to focus on what she didn't do well," White said. "She's beating herself up for the putt she missed.

"She should be really happy. This is the most confident I've seen her play in five rounds at Prairie View."