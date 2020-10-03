 Skip to main content
Michigan City's Lia Thomas places in the top 15; Crown Point finishes 11th
Girls golf | State finals

Michigan City's Lia Thomas places in the top 15; Crown Point finishes 11th

LaPorte County girls golf invitational

Michgan City’s Lia Thomas, seen here at the LaPorte County Invitational, finished with a two-day total of 159 at the state finals.

 John Luke, File, The Times

Michigan City golfers Lia Thomas and Taylor Skibinski gained some perspective this weekend.

Both played a round with eventual IHSAA state champion, Macy Beeson of Lapel. Beeson won medalist honors with a two-day total of 146.

"That was kind of cool," Michigan City coach Drew White said. "(Beeson) is a great golfer."

Thomas didn't match Beeson's performance at Prairie View Golf Course in Carmel, but the Wolves senior finished with her best placing in three years at the event.

Thomas, who played with Beeson in the final round, shot an 80 Saturday to finish 15th at 159. Thomas was 44th as a sophomore and 27th as a junior.

"She wanted to improve on last year, and she more than did that," White said. "She went out on a high note. She did outstanding (Saturday).

"There were some tears after the round, but she ultimately had some laughs and a smile on her face."

Skibinski shot an 89 in her final round and finished tied for 58th with a 176. The junior tied for 51st last year with a 173.

"She didn't necessarily see the improvement with her placement," White said. "She battled out there and played like she had nothing to lose."

Crown Point twin sisters Delaney and Madelyn Adams finished their prep careers on a high note. Each player improved by seven strokes from their opening rounds.

Delaney Adams carded an 81 to finish tied for 35th with a 169, including a birdie on her final prep hole. Madelyn Adams shot an 88 to finish tied for 69th with a 183.

"They were really positive," Bulldogs coach Jennifer Vinovich said of the duo. "That birdie was amazing.

"I was extremely happy for them to play like this in their last matches as seniors. I'm so happy for them."

Evansville North won the team title with a 625.

The Bulldogs finished 11th again, this time with a 728 — five strokes off last year's total.

Valentina Gozo and Isabella Weiss struggled in their final rounds. Gozo shot a 99 to finish tied for 75th at 186. Weiss shot a 107 to place 84th with a 195.

"I think the pressure can build a little bit as the weekend wears on," Vinovich said. "The girls can feel it."

But, Vinovich still viewed the two days in a positive light.

"These are great kids," Vinovich said, "and I couldn't be prouder of them."

Sports Copy Editor

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.

