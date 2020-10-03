Michigan City's Lia Thomas places in the top 15; Crown Point finishes 11th

Michigan City golfers Lia Thomas and Taylor Skibinski gained some perspective this weekend.

Both played a round with eventual IHSAA state champion, Macy Beeson of Lapel. Beeson won medalist honors with a two-day total of 146.

"That was kind of cool," Michigan City coach Drew White said. "(Beeson) is a great golfer."

Thomas didn't match Beeson's performance at Prairie View Golf Course in Carmel, but the Wolves senior finished with her best placing in three years at the event.

Thomas, who played with Beeson in the final round, shot an 80 Saturday to finish 15th at 159. Thomas was 44th as a sophomore and 27th as a junior.

"She wanted to improve on last year, and she more than did that," White said. "She went out on a high note. She did outstanding (Saturday).

"There were some tears after the round, but she ultimately had some laughs and a smile on her face."

Skibinski shot an 89 in her final round and finished tied for 58th with a 176. The junior tied for 51st last year with a 173.

"She didn't necessarily see the improvement with her placement," White said. "She battled out there and played like she had nothing to lose."