Michigan City's Taylor Skibinski leads locals at state golf tournament

Four birdies helped alleviate the damage done by four double bogeys and a quadruple bogey as Michigan City senior Taylor Skibinski put together a 13-over 85 to lead all local competitors after one round at the IHSAA girls golf state finals at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
Skibinski sits in an eight-way tie for 43rd place. Lapel’s Macy Beeson and Evansville’s Chloe Johnson lead after firing off two-under 70s.
“It could have been better, but I’m fine with it,” Skibinski said. “With having four doubles and a quad, I’ll take my 85. It could have been a lot worse than it was.”
Skibinski said she largely stayed out of trouble but that she tried to “get cute” with a few too many shots which snowballed into mistakes. She proved the course is gettable with a stretch of three birdies over five holes on the back nine (her front) and hopes to limit mistakes in Saturday’s final round.
“I’m just looking forward to it being my last (high school round),” she said. “I’m trying to go into it with happy thoughts and just be happy my whole round and shooting lights out.”
Senior Val Gozo shot a 15-over 87 to lead Crown Point, the lone local team competing in the finals. The Bulldogs shot 384 and are in 14th out of 15 teams.
“I think that the girls came out the first day and are a bit nervous and a bit intimidated and the second day they will feel a little more comfortable,” Crown Point coach Jen Vinovich said. “They settle into their rounds. I’m hoping (Saturday) they’ll be a little more comfortable, execute and just capitalize on some of the opportunities they get.”
Gozo was the bright spot, as she has been all year. She started her round six over through the first four holes and ended 10 over through her final four but played the other 10 holes at one-under par to finish tied for 55th.
“She put a great round together,” Vinovich said. “We talked about some of her goals, and it was a goal to be in the mid-80s. Tomorrow she’ll be a few strokes lower, for sure.”
Kankakee Valley sophomore Brynlee DeBoard shot a 27-over 99 in her first trip to the state finals. She’s tied for 82nd place.