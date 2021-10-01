Michigan City's Taylor Skibinski leads locals at state golf tournament

Four birdies helped alleviate the damage done by four double bogeys and a quadruple bogey as Michigan City senior Taylor Skibinski put together a 13-over 85 to lead all local competitors after one round at the IHSAA girls golf state finals at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.

Skibinski sits in an eight-way tie for 43rd place. Lapel’s Macy Beeson and Evansville’s Chloe Johnson lead after firing off two-under 70s.

“It could have been better, but I’m fine with it,” Skibinski said. “With having four doubles and a quad, I’ll take my 85. It could have been a lot worse than it was.”

Skibinski said she largely stayed out of trouble but that she tried to “get cute” with a few too many shots which snowballed into mistakes. She proved the course is gettable with a stretch of three birdies over five holes on the back nine (her front) and hopes to limit mistakes in Saturday’s final round.

“I’m just looking forward to it being my last (high school round),” she said. “I’m trying to go into it with happy thoughts and just be happy my whole round and shooting lights out.”