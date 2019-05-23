HAMMOND — Destiny Flowers is shy but not with her teammates.
She often pushes and grabs them, while they trade words of encouragement or witty jokes, and Thursday was no different. The sophomore feels comfortable as a member of the Morton boys golf team and shot a 98 during the boys Great Lakes Athletic Conference tournament.
There were times when she struggled at the Lost Marsh Golf Course and resorted to using her provisional ball after a bad shot. However, Flowers felt that she held her own overall against the boys, just like she’s done all season. The Governors don’t have a girls golf team, but that hasn’t stopped her from continuing to work on her game.
“I think my biggest improvement is taking the game seriously and trying not to compare, which I still struggle with,” Flowers said. “Sometimes I compare myself to other people and their scores, but I just have to do the best that I can do and do my technique the way that I know how.”
Flowers, Morton's No. 3 golfer, said it can be frustrating when competing alongside the opposite sex. Many of her counterparts can drive the ball farther than her and usually finish off a hole in fewer shots. She also must use boys tees whenever she plays, which only raises her level of difficulty during a meet.
Despite the challenges Flowers faces, she still doesn’t make any excuses. While walking the course, she quietly talked to herself about how to approach certain shots and which club she should use. Morton head coach Sue Mathewson believes that is just one example of Flowers’ meek but tenacious attitude and a big reason why she’s fit in with the team.
During her three-year tenure with the Governors, Mathewson said Flowers is her first girls golfer. However, Mathewson's coaching philosophy hasn’t changed. The way she critiques Flowers is the same way she guides the other members of her program, and she doesn’t think Flowers would want to be coddled anyways.
“She has never complained,” Mathewson said. "She jumps in and does what she needs to do. She perseveres, and she gets through it. She doesn’t always play the best, but she tries really hard. And I think if she matures, she can be a contender.”
Mathewson added that the rest of the team has formed a sibling-like relationship with Flowers, and senior Brian Dumas said he enjoys being her “big brother.” Dumas teased Flowers during and after the competition but still made it clear that he’ll always support his teammate.
“It’ll brighten up my day sometimes to just mess with her,” said Dumas, while being poked in the neck by Flowers. “But it’s really fun. It’s really fun having her as a teammate. And to me, Destiny is really good. I feel like she has a lot of potential.”
Morton finished third out of four teams with a 402 on Thursday and will continue its season May 31 at the LaPorte Sectional. Flowers would like to compete at Beechwood Golf Course with her teammates, but she isn’t allowed to, she said. The IHSAA doesn’t let girls play in any boys postseason activities, according to Mathewson.
While her season came to an end Thursday, Flowers plans to continue improving her skills over the summer. She started playing golf when she was about 9 years old and her stepdad was the first person to put a club in her hands. Early on, she was simply following in his footsteps.
Now she hopes to earn a scholarship to college.
“I don’t know where I want to go yet,” Flowers said. “But if I can’t get one through golf, then I want to get an academic scholarship.”