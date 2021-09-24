Munster’s sophomore eyeing chance to compete at state

Schmidt played some varsity as a freshman, including the regional where she unexpectedly filled in for an ill teammate and shot 54-42 for a 96, but has come into her own in her second season with the team.

Smitka recalled knowing she had taken her game to another level when he watched her escape jail with a flop shot over a tree and onto the green during a tryout day at the start of year. She’d always been a power player capable of driving the ball north of 200 yards but brought back a short game to complement her strength that’s helped her elevate her game.

“When you have that type of short game you can make magic happen,” Smitka said. “Now that I’m seeing her shoot her scores she has (her flop in tryouts) should have been an indication of how much athleticism and skill she has.”

Schmidt admits she struggled at the end of the season but said she was able to put her game together before sectionals and that practice leading into the regional has gone well. She thinks Battleground sets up well for her because of how much it rewards length and staying out of trouble.