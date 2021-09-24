Munster sophomore Alexis Schmidt eyes chance to compete at state

MUNSTER — Alexis Schmidt wasn’t going to let one bad hole derail her. She couldn’t.
So after taking a triple bogey on the 17th hole at Palmira in last week’s sectional the Munster sophomore lined up on the 110-yard 18th with a 9-iron in her hand and proceeded to stuff her tee shot to within a foot of the hole. She tapped in for birdie and an 81 on the day to finish runner up by one stroke to Crown Point’s Val Gozo.
She didn’t play like a sophomore in her first sectional.
“That’s the epitome of a bounce back,” Munster coach Bill Smitka said. “You never expect a sophomore to go out in the sectional and shoot an 81 and playing as phenomenally as she did but at the same time this has been brewing all season.”
Schmidt and the Mustangs will be part of the Region’s representation in Saturday’s regional at Battleground Golf Course in Lafayette. Although she played competitive tennis growing up, Schmidt has focused on golf since picking it up about three years ago and has quickly became one of the area standouts.
“It’s really exciting to be on this team right now,” Schmidt said. “I definitely think that we’re hitting our stride, and if we all come together and have even average rounds I think we’ll have a shot at getting out.”
Schmidt played some varsity as a freshman, including the regional where she unexpectedly filled in for an ill teammate and shot 54-42 for a 96, but has come into her own in her second season with the team.
Smitka recalled knowing she had taken her game to another level when he watched her escape with a flop shot over a tree and onto the green during a tryout day at the start of year. She’d always been a power player capable of driving the ball north of 200 yards, but brought back a short game to complement her strength that’s helped her elevate her game.
“When you have that type of short game you can make magic happen,” Smitka said. “Now that I’m seeing her shoot her scores she has, (her flop in tryouts) should have been an indication of how much athleticism and skill she has.”
Schmidt admits she struggled at the end of the season, but said she was able to put her game together before sectionals and that practice leading into the regional has gone well. She thinks Battleground sets up well for her because of how much it rewards length and staying out of trouble.
All season long, Schmidt said she’s focused on taking things one shot at a time, as clichéd as it sounds. It’s been that sort of attitude adjustment that’s allowed her to do things like bouncing back from a triple on 17 at Palmira with a birdie to close out a round.
“Every shot matters,” she said. “I feel like the more I’ve practiced the better my swing gets and the more I’ve learned to trust it. It definitely makes me feel good about my game and not get as nervous standing on the tee box of the first hole.”
Smitka doesn’t expect Schmidt to be nervous. She’s gone out and proven herself time and time again this season.
He thinks there’s more to come.
“There’s certain things you can’t teach or coach where talent just takes over,” Smitka said. “There’s a lot of times where she hits good shots because of her talent but there’s certain shots only certain people have. She has those shots. I’m excited for Saturday but I’m more excited for two more years of her.”